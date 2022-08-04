How the tech industry is shaping ESG 2.0





He is Head of Technology Banking at Bank of the West / BNP Paribas, overseeing the provision of financial services to US technology companies.

As an industry known for “thinking differently” and futuristic innovation, technology has long been a leader in American corporate sustainability efforts. But the time has come for the industry to embed environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles even more deeply into their business. why? Two reasons:

ESG is at a significant inflection point in 2022 with the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, the significant shift to remote and hybrid work, and the maturation of sustainable finance.

And after 20 years in the industry, I believe there is a tremendous opportunity for technology companies willing to leverage their industry leadership.

Here are three ideas.

1. Support strong standards, reporting and regulation.

ESG fund inflows hit milestone highs in 2021 (registration required) and highly valued stocks posted record gains. Even against the backdrop of a broader market downturn in 2022, the fund has weathered volatility better than his non-ESG funds. With ESG assets projected to account for more than one-third of his global assets under management by 2025, there is no doubt that interest in ESG investing will continue.

Why is it important for the tech industry?

Due to the low emissions of software and cloud service offerings, many of the technology industry’s largest companies have earned high ESG ratings from investor research and rating agencies. While ESG challenges remain, with hardware companies in particular facing tough decisions around manufacturing workforce and materials sourcing, the technology sector of the S&P 500 is the largest of many popular ESG equity funds. accounts for the share of

But as it grows in popularity, it comes under scrutiny from shareholders, rating agencies, and regulators. Also, due to the current lack of standardized reporting, investors cannot compare like-for-like. It also invites some wishful thinking (sometimes called greenwashing) by the fund and his manager’s exaggerated claims of his ESG.

In February, Morningstar stripped more than 1,000 European-based funds with more than $1 trillion in investments of their ESG labels (paywalls) over concerns that they were not meeting appropriate ESG standards. In the US, the SEC is proposing strict rules for funds wishing to use his ESG label.

The SEC is also working to create a climate disclosure rule that would require more robust climate risk reporting by companies. It was a positive sign that an alliance of technology companies including Alphabet, Amazon, eBay, Facebook and Salesforce signed his 2021 letter to the SEC in support of consistent climate reporting requirements.

But now that the draft is out, some companies have criticized the SEC’s proposal as a burden.Technology leaders have an opportunity to stand on the other side. Their strong support for regulation will increase investor confidence in ESG and your company.

2. Bring a new set of solutions to the problem of lack of diversity.

As the ‘S’ of ESG grows in focus, corporate sustainability leaders are embracing diversity and inclusion reporting. Diversity is essential for growth and innovation, especially in the talent war.

A recent study found that black workers hold only 7% of tech jobs in the US. In leadership, 83.3% of US technology executives are white, and only 32% of board members are female.

Beyond ESG pressures, tech companies must consider that lack of diversity increases the risk of groupthink. Innovation and growth are affected when decision-making and creativity are constrained by homogeneity. Groupthink hides the needs of a diverse user base. This is a problem if your business model is to come up with breakthrough innovations that are widely adopted.

A diverse workforce is key to solving some of the industry’s toughest problems, including AI bias, increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats, and the development of a metaverse against racism.

I have two chances.

The shift to remote work due to the pandemic has made hiring talent from outside of major technology hubs more viable. There are untapped pockets of tech talent across the country, densely packed with his STEM graduates who are black, Latinx and female. Remote work may also make the role of technology more sustainable for women.

Strong support for ESG policy initiatives can help. The industry has recently made progress in disclosing diversity data. Technology leaders should also support board diversity laws and board diversity disclosure rules. While it is disappointing that the state of California recently dismissed a requirement for state-headquartered companies to have at least one female board member, the industry has taken other approaches to employee diversity policies. It should not prevent you from supporting it.

3. Leverage sustainable financial tools.

Despite the tech industry’s high regard for sustainability, only 26% of tech companies significantly integrate ESG into their strategic plans, according to a recent CEO survey. There are now powerful financial instruments that the industry can adopt or work to change the status quo.

One example: Sustainability Linked Loans (SLLs). These loans have favorable terms that depend on the achievement of specific ESG goals. Not reaching them can result in higher interest costs or penalties.

Unlike green bonds, which fund “green” projects, SLL proceeds can be used for general corporate purposes and growth. Companies can incorporate customized ESG commitments into their financial plans and encourage progress towards specific goals.

One of the companies at the forefront of sustainable finance is HP. In 2021, the company announced its first-ever $5 billion SLL and his 10-year $1 billion sustainability bond. If they meet his two ESG goals of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 and doubling the number of black executives he has by 2025, We have reduced the price of the loan.

As a technology banker, SLL’s growth rate is encouraging. His SSL volume in the US grew 292% from 2020 to 2021 to $52 billion (paywall). In addition, green and sustainable bond issuance is projected to break the $1 trillion barrier in 2022 for the second year in a row.

How can companies benefit from using sustainable finance? This could encourage better reporting of ESG data and motivate them to further diversify their workforce. There is a nature. The more technology advances on these fronts, the better it will be for the company and for his role as an industry on the front lines of ESG.

