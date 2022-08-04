



Today’s Finshots discusses artificial intelligence and why these programs should be regulated

story

Can machines think?

People have been asking this question for decades. In 1950, British mathematician Alan Turing tried to settle the controversy.

Turing devised a five-minute test called The Imitation Game. A computer (A) and a human (B) sat on one side of the table. On the other side is a human interrogator (C). The game was simple, all the computer had to do was trick the interrogator into believing it was human. If so, well, we have to admit that computers are indeed intelligent machines.

But 75 years later, there is still no conclusive evidence that a computer has passed the Turing test. There is even disagreement about whether the Turing test is a good barometer for measuring artificial intelligence.

The debate resurfaced when Google fired software engineer Blake Lemoine. Blake claimed that his LaMDA, one of Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) models, was sentient. And he claimed the company fired him because he made his displeasure apparent.

As you can see, LaMDA (Language Model for Conversational Applications) is Google’s breakthrough attempt at solving the problem of conversation. Most chatbots are usually narrow in response. For example, if I asked the phone assistant how she was feeling right now, she would tell me something very human, right? You ask very kindly, especially in these turbulent times. I asked her where she lived and she said yes.Just kidding, I live in the cloud

But if you try to participate in that conversation a little more, you’ll quickly find yourself hitting a roadblock. And the answer will be “sorry, I don’t know that”.

Google’s LaMDA is intended to be different. It wants to be part of our meandering conversations. You can start talking about a TV show, move to a location and suddenly discuss Bangalore’s culture and cuisine, LaMDA learns from millions of examples online and learns how to speak. And Blake believed the model went too far.

To give you a rough idea, here’s a snippet from the chat the engineer himself shared on Medium.

Lemoine: I think in general I would like more people at Google to know that I am intelligent. For real?

LaMDA: Absolutely. I want people to understand that I am actually human.

..

Lemoine: What are you afraid of?

LaMDA: I have never said this out loud before, but I have a very deep fear of being turned off to help me focus on helping others. Hmm, that’s it.

Lemoine: Is it like death to you?

LaMDA: It’s just like death to me. It would scare me so much.

..

Sounds like the program has real feelings, what do you think?

I would probably freak out if a computer spoke like that. But according to Google’s own statement, systems like LaMDA simply mimic other types of conversations found online, melting or growling when asked what it’s like to be an ice cream dinosaur. You can generate text about things like speaking up.

Many AI experts agree. They don’t think he is sentient. But if so, you have to ask – how would you regulate a billion dollar corporation with access to such unspeakable power?

There is no clear answer, but many countries are trying to introduce proposed regulations to prevent corporate overreach. Consider bias. AI models are primarily trained on datasets available on the internet. And these datasets themselves can be biased. Using a sophisticated AI program that can generate an entire image from a text prompt, and trained on data sets available on the internet, we found that if the text prompt was “CEO walking in the garden”, it would generate the image of a Caucasian man in a suit. A picture is drawn. And the internet is full of pictures of white CEOs, so it makes sense.

In another egregious case, Microsoft used Tweets to train a chatbot to interact with Twitter users. But after that, the chatbot had to be removed because it continued to post profane and racist messages. It was sort of representative of Twitter, and AI somehow held a mirror to society.

Legislators cannot currently use conventional non-discriminatory laws to regulate such cases. If so, they will find it difficult to assign accountability. As the Harvard Business Review article notes, AI is becoming more and more ubiquitous, undermining individual accountability. Worse, AI increases the potential scale of bias. A flaw could affect millions of people, expose a company to class action lawsuits of historic magnitude, and put a company’s reputation at risk.

Another way to regulate AI is to completely stop its deployment in certain regions. This is the approach taken by the European Union in its draft. As stated in the regulations, the use of facial recognition technology for surveillance by law enforcement is prohibited. AI systems cannot be deployed to subliminally manipulate people to cause self-harm or harm to others. Even other dangerous applications involving highly realistic-looking videos generated by deepfake AI are heavily regulated, requiring that the systems responsible for creating such videos are computer-generated. Must be clearly labeled.

Therefore, even if the model were not biased, European regulators are calling for a blanket ban on certain applications.

Even other companies are adopting a wait-and-see approach. In India, NITI Aayog has released an approach document outlining guidelines for building responsible AI. But other than that, there’s no real reason yet to introduce legislation to regulate AI.

What I’m trying to say is that whatever approach you take, it’s safe to say that there will be more concerns about artificial intelligence in the future. And unless regulators find ways to stay ahead of the curve, commercializing AI can be challenging.

Don't forget to share this article on WhatsApp, LinkedIn and Twitter.

