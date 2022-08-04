Xbox’s latest dev tools add a surprise boost to the memory-starved $299 Series S





Enlarging / The crappy visual effects applied to this Series S doesn’t mean you’re getting a 4x memory boost with this week’s Microsoft GDK update. The actual scaling factor cannot be confirmed until Microsoft updates their public documentation on this issue.

Sam McCoveck

The latest update to the Microsoft Game Development Kit (GDK), the official API for game development on Xbox consoles and Windows PCs, seemed final when it was announced in June. But two months after him, that update went live with a surprise bonus. Since this is so new, the company’s Github repository doesn’t have any details yet.

The news instead comes from an official, unlisted Microsoft video containing an intriguing declaration first spotted by XboxERA reporter Jesse Norris. His GDK for June is now out two months after the specified month, with increased memory allocation dedicated to the low-priced $299 Xbox Series S console.

This video does not link to specific patch notes or announcements. Also, searching the public GDK doesn’t tell me how this memory allocation boost was achieved. A Microsoft representative did not immediately answer Ars’ question about the technical breakdown of this update.

Brings developers closer to 10 GB of total Series S memory

In the meantime, this newly available pool of RAM, described by the video’s narrator as “hundreds of megabytes,” is likely an OS-level process (which previously siphoned about 2GB out of the Series S’s total 10GB pool). .

Ars sources confirmed that it was widely known by testers and researchers of the current generation of consoles. Between the two systems is trickier than Microsoft initially advertised. In Microsoft’s best-case scenario, a Series X game targeting 4K resolution and incredibly high-res textures could downscale all textures for a 1080p TV screen, otherwise does well with the same rendering load. Identical architecture (especially CPU and storage specs) across consoles.

As more third-party developers have discovered since becoming accustomed to consoles two years ago, that’s not how dev environment transposition always works. Going from the Series X’s 320-bit bus to the Series S’s 128-bit bus reduces total GDDR 6 RAM, but also reduces bandwidth.

advertisement

So even a small increase of say 200MB or 2.5% in RAM can make a big difference if a developer wants to move a certain fidelity level of shadows or ambient occlusion from Series X to Series S. “The count could be higher, anywhere between 512MB and 768MB, but we haven’t heard the exact amount yet.

There are few modern games apart from past generations of consoles. This move comes while both current generation consoles continue to fall short of some of their biggest technical pitches, at least at the software level. Many of the biggest games of the last two years showcase truly game-changing features, especially near-endless virtual worlds made possible by the combination of PCI-E 4.0 grade storage and supercharged memory pipelines. I couldn’t.

This was exacerbated by some highly anticipated Sony games that rolled back their previous “current-gen exclusive” status in favor of cross-gen launches on PS4 and PS5. schedule. So far, last year’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart remains mostly a demonstration of the awesome power of this generation of consoles alone.

At least for the Xbox ecosystem, with more latest-gen limited editions gearing up for launch, increased memory parity between the Series X and Series S could mean 2023 games like Forza Motorsport and Starfield. It could be useful for game development work. By the time these games launch, the Series S’s default 512 GB of paltry built-in storage numbers may increase, or the price of proprietary storage expansion cards may drop. Both moves will help sell weaker and cheaper systems if the new games actually live up to the Series S’s promise of being “as powerful as the Series X, but for 1080p TVs.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2022/08/xboxs-latest-dev-tools-add-surprise-boost-for-memory-strapped-299-series-s/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos