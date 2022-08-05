Microsoft will become Cicada Innovation’s first “Constellation Partner” at the National Space Industry Hub.





Microsoft was announced as the first “Constellation Partner” of the National Space Industry Hub (NSIH) offered by Cicada Innovations. This is an important demonstration of growing industry support for Australia’s emerging space industry.

The NSIH Constellation Partners Program is designed to engage industry and encourage investment in the region’s space industry. This will allow NSIH to expand its national program and become sustainable in the long term, with initial funding from the NSW Government.

Microsoft will be the exclusive constellation partner in the Cloud Technologies category. Invest time, talent and capital in the innovators, entrepreneurs and researchers who shape the NSIH community.

The partnership will enhance NSIH’s commercialization program through events and workshops, free technical credits for attendees, mentorship and more.

NSIH members are supported in building solutions for commercial use by Microsoft Technology Advisors and Microsoft Azure Space Engineers.

Sally-Ann Williams, CEO of Cicada Innovations, said strengthening relationships between space innovators and industry will be key to building a globally competitive local space industry. rice field.

Sally-Ann Williams said:

“To remain globally competitive in the space industry, Australian organizations must seek a collaborative and thriving ecosystem, including the National Space Industry Hub, supported by industry partners such as Microsoft. initiative is essential.

“The space industry is not only of great importance in the current economic climate. It’s an industry.”

Lynn McDonald, Azure Space Lead for Microsoft Australia, said the partnership reflects Microsoft’s approach to making space accessible and affordable. Integrate the Azure cloud platform with an ecosystem of space partners to develop multi-orbit, multi-band, multi-vendor, cloud-ready capabilities.

Lynn McDonald said: We see significant and cutting-edge innovation in Australian space start-ups and want to enable, support and accelerate their journey.

“We are very excited to see early-stage space innovations built and commercialized. This partnership will help drive further industry engagement and investment to build the Australian space industry.” .”

The partnership with NSIH follows several recent initiatives by Microsoft Australia to boost the growth of the local space industry.

In August 2021, we will launch the Microsoft for Space Startups Australia program to support startups focused on cloud-powered innovation on and off the planet. In September 2021, a breakthrough collaboration between Nokia and the Government of South Australia enabled innovation in space technology. and 5G communications. Memorandum of Understanding with the Australian Institute of Machine Learning in September 2021 to jointly explore ways to apply advanced cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), computer vision and machine learning to space. Working with CSIRO on an initiative to track buffalo in the wild using AI, space technology and cloud capabilities, NSIH will officially launch in February 2022 and will be provided by Cicada Innovations with seed funding from the NSW Government .

Its vision is to provide physical space, resources, mentoring and connections to emerging space ventures and researchers in Australia to support connected, capable and collaborative thriving independent, industry-led businesses. To support the growth of the space sector.

Cicada Innovations (www.cicadainnovations.com.au) is Australia’s home of deep technology. The Sydney-based incubator has a 21-year track record of developing deep tech ventures that tackle some of the world’s most pressing problems.

Working at the forefront of innovation, Cicada transforms life-changing technologies by applying cutting-edge science such as advanced materials, synthetic biology and AI to challenges such as the future of human health, food security and the climate crisis. We support venture companies that are trying to create.

Since its inception over 20 years ago, Cicada has seen unprecedented $1.3 billion exits from six deep tech ventures and helped over 300 companies raise over $1.3 billion in funding. Twice named “Top Incubator in the World” by the International Business Innovation Association, he has provided commercialization training to thousands of people working in the science and technology fields.

Microsoft Australia (www.microsoft.com)

Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT, @microsoft) enables digital transformation in the era of the intelligent cloud and intelligent edge. Its mission is to enable every individual and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

