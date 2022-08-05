Google Pixel phones could get a ceramic option





Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro represent the company’s focus on the premium smartphone space, and it looks like the legacy will continue to pile up. We already know what the Pixel 7 will look like, but Google is working on a Pixel phone made out of ceramic material, according to one reputable source.

Digital Chat Station claimed on Weibo that Google is manufacturing two upcoming phones in China from Foxconn, the same company responsible for manufacturing the iPhone.

This is admittedly a bit surprising, as Google has moved production out of China over the last few years and made Pixels in Vietnam instead. Still, it shouldn’t have much of an impact on those devices overall.

what are these two devices?

One is the long-rumored Pixel foldable, dubbed the “Pixel Notepad.” The post doesn’t provide any additional details about the device, but just reiterates that it will fold in the style of the Galaxy Fold.

As you may remember, Google’s foldable Pixel reportedly has a similar design to the Oppo Find N and will likely utilize Google’s older set of 12MP cameras. But it’s been delayed so many times that it’s hard to know exactly what Google plans to do at this point. However, last week, I discovered code related to the “Pixel Notepad”, which is in active development.

Meanwhile, the other device in question here is the Google Pixel smartphone, which is made out of ceramic material. If that’s true, it will be his first Pixel device to use ceramic. Historically, Google has primarily used glass, metal, and plastic to manufacture smartphones.

It’s not entirely clear what this device is, but it’s been described as a ‘flagship’ with a Tensor 2, a ‘2K’ display with a hole punch, and a similar camera layout that includes a 50MP camera and periscope lens. increase.

The post also mentions using the Sony IMX787 camera. This is in line with recent rumors of his third Pixel device, the ‘Lynx’, which could be released as a high-end flagship (similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra). I used to speculate that it was just a testbed for Google’s camera work. The post claims that Google is having Foxconn manufacture the device, which certainly suggests it will be available to the public.

The IMX787 appears to be used as a telephoto camera, a 64MP sensor with higher resolution than the 48MP sensor used in the Pixel 6 Pro’s 4x telephoto lens. What’s particularly notable about this sensor is that it’s physically the same size as the Samsung GN1 sensor that Google uses for its primary camera.

Pixel details:

