An apprentice from the Office of Innovation and Technology joins a tech team within the Philadelphia government





There are many paths to a career in technology.

Some study IT, computer science, or related fields in college programs, while others self-study, attend bootcamps, or find their way into the industry after a career change. But a lesser-known path is the apprenticeship. The type of professional development experience has long been known in hands-on areas such as construction, but has also made inroads into the technology industry.

Last year, the City of Philadelphia announced it would create a technical apprenticeship for its Office of Innovation and Technology. Aiming to find three of him working in city government who are interested in transitioning into a technical career and training apprentices through LaunchCode or General Assembly, depending on whether he wants to pursue an engineering or UX design job. I was doing it.

After several information sessions (600 city officials attended), OIT confirmed more than 300 applicants, according to Sara Hall, OIT’s director of digital services. If selected, OIT will pay her $60,000 salary for her two years in the apprenticeship program. Preference was given to applicants whose previous City Hall income she had less than $50,000. The program is funded through the city’s new Operations Transformation Fund.

The three apprentices began their bootcamp experience earlier this year and graduated this spring. Two focused on engineering and one focused on her UX. Apprentices came from the city’s water department, IT support, and public property departments.

An apprenticeship is a unique form of training in this case, Hall told Technical.ly.

“We use a UX and software engineering lens to turn things we might have done before, like solving problems, running multiple solutions, into more practical ways.” Sara Hall, OIT

“We weren’t teaching people how to write emails,” she said, hinting at teaching so-called soft skills. They’re turning things that could have been done before into more practical ways, like running .

Since graduating from bootcamp, apprentices have been assigned work on technical projects related to the Operations Transformation Fund or on the city’s website, Phila.gov. According to Hall, those selected not only showed potential to excel in a career in technology, but also demonstrated a love of working for Citi. This is a notable difference that the current director himself considered when switching to civil service in 2017.

“Working in tech in the private sector is clearly performance driven. You work for money,” says Hall. “We are here to make services available, to help people get what they need from the city government, and to be transparent.” (Online reports on average technician salaries are wide However, it is true that engineers working in the private sector are likely to have more room to move up. (Salary issue.)

Hall and the city’s director of software engineering, Dan Lopez, frequently use the phrase “what does responsible scaling look like?” to consider what future iterations of the program might look like. spent time doing. to their work. Their main goal is to work on projects that are beneficial and efficient for the city and its residents. Think about what you can do with the tools you have. Hall said those thoughts will come to mind as they grow and work through the apprenticeship program.

“The question is not a silly question. “And that’s growth, fostering open conversation.”

And if you’re wondering (or if you think the city’s technical jobs are pretty cool) yes, the city is still looking for a CTO, says deputy chief information officer Andrew Buss Technical. I told ly as an aside.

“At the moment, as with many public institutions, I believe it is becoming difficult to find qualified candidates for higher-level technical positions,” he said in an email.

