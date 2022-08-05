How to download firmware updates for Steam decks before anyone else





Steam Deck is a great piece of portable gaming hardware that allows you to take a large chunk of your PC game library with you on the go. With two analog sticks, two touchpads, and multiple paddles, the feel is great, but Valve’s SteamOS firmware (the operating system that powers Steam Decks) is equally critical to the system’s success. Valve regularly pushes firmware updates that enhance the functionality of the Steam Deck. In other words, today’s system isn’t quite the same as the one that debuted earlier this year.

Generally, you should wait until an update is available on the SteamOS Stable channel before installing patches. However, inquisitive or impatient types can test the firmware before it’s finished by dipping into the Steam OS system update channel. Method is as follows.

(Credit: PCMag)

What is the SteamOS System Update Channel?

SteamOS offers three system channels to explore: Stable, Beta, and Preview.

Stable can install the recommended version of the SteamOS patch. This is firmware that Valve has determined is worth releasing to everyday Steam Deck users. Steam decks tap this channel by default.

According to the System Update Channel itself, the Beta Channel is for testing “new Steam features.” This channel will be updated frequently and some minor bugs are to be expected. My personal Steam deck is placed on this channel because I am one of those curious people mentioned earlier.

Finally, the preview channel allows you to test new features in their early form. In fact, it’s early enough for Valve to say “there could be problems.” This is the channel for the most intrepid Steam deck owners.

(Credit: PCMag)

How to update the firmware of your Steam deck

Luckily, Valve makes it easy to jump from one channel to another.

Editor’s pick

Press the steam button.

[設定]Scroll down to and press the A button.

[システム]>[システム アップデート チャネル]Scroll down to

Choose either Beta or Preview (you’ll receive a Steam deck with the Stable channel active).

[今すぐ再起動]A prompt will appear. Click it to restart your Steam deck and apply the new system channels.

Repeat steps 1-3, except you need to view Software Updates instead of System Update Channel.

[アップデートの確認]Click to see if new firmware is available.

if any available[適用]Click the icon to restart the system and start installing updates. that’s it!

(Credit: PCMag)

How to perform a Steam Deck System Recovery

If you run into issues with the updated firmware, follow Valve’s step-by-step system recovery guide (opens in new window) to restore your Steam deck to its normal pre-bork state. To start the repair process, you’ll need to download a system recovery image, get a USB drive, and get a USB-C adapter or hub. There are instructions for Linux, Mac, and Windows.

Valve has four recovery options: re-imaging a Steam deck, erasing local user data, reinstalling SteamOS, and recovery tools. Once again, check out our recovery guide to determine the best route for your Steam deck.

Other Steam Deck Tips and Tricks

While it’s cool to try out upcoming features on the System Update Channel, Steam Deck has much more. Check out 9 tips for getting the most out of your Steam Deck and Steam Deck 101. Get started with everything you need to know about Valve’s handheld gaming PCs.

do you like what you are reading?

Sign up for our Tips & Tricks newsletter to get expert advice on getting the most out of your technology.

This newsletter may contain advertising, deals or affiliate links. By subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcmag.com/how-to/how-to-download-steam-deck-firmware-updates-before-everyone-else The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos