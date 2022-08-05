GRAID Technology Selected as Most Innovative Flash Memory





SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GRAID Technology SupremeRAID, the world’s first NVMe/NVMeoF RAID card to unlock the full potential of SSD performance, has been named Best of Show at Most Innovative Flash. was selected as the winner. Flash Memory Summit 2022 Memory Startup Category

Flash Memory Summit, the world’s largest and most prestigious storage industry conference and exhibition, recognizes GRAID Technology SupremeRAID as the most advanced innovation in flash memory applications. A single SupremeRAID card can easily manage 32 direct-attached NVMe SSDs, and being NVMe-oF based, there is no performance loss over the network. SupremeRAID offloads RAID from the CPU to provide performance and robust data protection without the complexity and performance costs associated with modern solutions.

“RAID data protection is an essential part of protecting your valuable information assets, but traditional RAID implementations have failed to realize the full performance potential of enterprise SSDs. GRAID Technology’s SupremeRAID Storage The solution protects direct-attached SSDs as well as SSDs attached via NVMeoF, delivering 100% of available SSD performance on a single SupremeRAID card, delivering 19M IOPS and 110GB/s throughput I’m proud to be able to do it.”

Leander Yu, CEO and founder of GRAID Technology, said: “GRAID Technology SupremeRAID is fast becoming the data protection solution of choice for Tier 1 OEMs and data centers worldwide. It offers the speed, flexibility and unmatched TCO of a certain center.”

The Flash Memory Summit’s annual Best of Show Awards are a great opportunity for the industry to recognize the innovative products and solutions being used on the market. A record number of awards were submitted this year, making each category highly competitive.

About Glade

GRAID Technology is headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA with offices in Ontario, CA and an R&D center in Taipei, Taiwan. Named one of the 10 Hottest Data Storage Startups of 2021 by CRN, GRAID SupremeRAID Performance sets a world record as the first his NVMe and NVMeoF RAID cards to maximize SSD performance potential. Updating. of throughput. For more information about GRAID technology, please visit graidtech.com or contact us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Flash Memory Summit

The Flash Memory Summit showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies and key vendors driving the multi-billion dollar persistent memory and SSD market. FMS continues to be the world’s largest event featuring the trends, innovations and influencers driving the adoption of flash memory in smartphones, tablets, mobile and embedded systems as well as demanding enterprise storage applications.

