Netlist wins Samsung DIMM patent case with Google in sight – Blocks and Files





Netlist, which makes NVDIMMs and other memory modules, is suing Google, Samsung, and Micron for patent-related infringements, and hopes to earn millions, if not tens of millions, in licensing fees. I hope And we’ve just won the way station.

The financial prospects are so good that a Seeking Alpha critic called the case the lawsuit of the century.

Netlist has a history of suing companies for allegedly stealing patent ideas or breaking cross-licensing agreements after manufacturing memory-type products. For example, in 2017, he pursued Diablo Technology by mistakenly using his patented NVDIMM technology until Diablo collapsed and stopped trading.

Netlist also sued SK hynix for patent infringement, receiving about $40 million from hynix in a cross-licensing agreement last April.

WayStation’s victory was against Samsung, but Google is also involved. Micron suits are another matter.

Background

In 2009, Netlist sued Google in a Delaware court, saying Google misused IP patented in Netlist, specifically US Patent No. 7,619,912 or the ‘912 patent. ) memory modules. Such a DIMM can have 4 ranks or memory blocks and in this patent IP presents the LRDIMM as logically he only has 2 ranks and limits the system memory controller’s maximum number of ranks to explained to exceed.

Agni Research explains: The ‘912 patent played a major role in Google’s dominance in search. ”

Google challenged the validity of the ‘912 patent, and after nine years of legal dispute, the US Court of Appeals upheld its previous determination that the patent was valid.

While this was going on, Netlist had a cross-licensing agreement with Samsung regarding the use of its technology. It then determined that Samsung had broken the terms of the contract, and in 2020 sued it again for patent infringement and suspended the cross-licensing agreement for breaking the terms of the contract.

Samsung defended its corner and countersued Netlist. Earlier this year on his February 18th, Netlist won Sammy. The court said a major South Korean company broke the terms of a cross-licensing agreement and Netlist had the right to suspend the deal. A Texas court then pursued Samsung for patent infringement.

Keep that in mind when Netlist’s attorneys ruled in favor of Google’s case on May 5th of this year. This meant that Google misused Netlist IP and was liable for patent infringement, they said. Netlist can then legally track Google for a reward.

That case was stayed (suspended) for 90 days on July 13, and the judge ruled that the court in the Netlist-Samsung case found Samsung violated Netlist’s terms because Samsung supplied Google with infringing memory modules. Decided we can wait until we decide whether or not. Patent.

Well, finally, we call the latest ruling the Waystation ruling. Samsung has filed an amended complaint against her Netlist, which Netlist has moved to dismiss. This motion was granted in part after the court ruled that Samsung could not file his second amended complaint. That door was closed.

Netlist says: “The partial dismissal is that Samsung initially failed to sue another lawsuit over the patent Netlist asserted in Texas, and that he was obliged to protect Google from the Delaware ‘912 patent. means that you cannot run

Netlist’s court win against Samsung is therefore on its way to suing Google, hoping to get not only licensing revenue from Samsung, but also a lot of licensing revenue and possibly damages from Google as well.

micron case

In this entirely separate lawsuit, Netlist alleges that Micron infringed its patented RDIMM and LRDIMM technology, including the ‘912 patent, by shipping its products without agreeing to the required license agreement. is related. The case began earlier this year and is currently open with no judge assigned.

