



Tech Impact has been awarded a $50,000 Project Innovation Grant from NBC10, Telemundo62, and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation. This grant helps fund ITWorks programs that support their mission to leverage technology for social impact.

This nonprofit has been working since 2003 to provide technical integration support to other nonprofits. We serve more than 250 organizations nationwide with managed IT support. Tech Impact strives to enable all nonprofits to use technology to make the world a better place.

In addition, we run programs that help young adults, especially underrepresented people in tech such as women and minorities, prepare to enter IT careers without a degree. He provides quality training for technical positions and more than 80% of his training graduates are in technical positions.

The ITWorks program is a free, 16-week program for young people between the ages of 18 and 26 who do not have a bachelor’s degree and are interested in technology. Classes are Monday through Friday from 9am to 3pm. His first 12 weeks are spent in the classroom learning the basics of computers. Students are not only given quality technical training, but are also taught professional skills such as resume and cover letter writing, interviewing, money and time management. Her last four weeks of the program are hands-on internships for students. Today, ITWorks program graduates exceed her 600, with 100% participating in an internship and 75% being employed within her six months.

