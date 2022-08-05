Draft FEC says Google’s plan to keep campaign emails free from spam is legal





In a draft opinion released Wednesday, the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) said Google’s proposed plan to keep campaign emails out of spam folders violates federal campaign finance laws. said no.

In its draft opinion, FEC attorneys said Google will offer a pilot program to test new Gmail design features. This includes features that allow campaign emails to bypass automated spam detection.

“The Commission has concluded that the proposed pilot program is permissible under the law and Commission rules and does not result in prohibited in-kind contributions,” the letter read.

According to Commissioner Sean Cooksey, the FEC plans to vote on the draft on August 11th. In order for Google to move forward with the plan, we need to vote to adopt your opinion.

The FEC draft came after several Republican lawmakers claimed the tech giants were politically biased against the Republican Party, following findings released by researchers at North Carolina State University. was created by A study found that Gmail sent 77% of right-wing candidate emails to spam in 2020, while his 10% of left-wing candidate emails were marked the same way.

In response, several Republican leaders called for action. In June, Republican National Committee Chairman Ronna Romney McDaniel claimed that delivery of committee emails to her Gmail inbox was near zero percent at the end of each month. In late July, she tweeted, citing the same post, saying that the problem was still there.

“They’ve been doing this at the end of every month for eight months in a row,” she said.

Following the proposed pilot program, the Republican Senate Committee has sent a letter to Google seeking signatures from senators, according to The Washington Post, saying the program is “unacceptable.”

The Democratic National Committee also opposed the pilot program, saying in a letter to the FEC on Wednesday that the program “reduces political contributions from fraudulent solicitations by increasing the likelihood that such solicitations will reach donors’ inboxes.” undermines the commission’s stated goal of protecting people.” ”

“The removal of Google’s spam filters encourages participating committees to employ fraudulent fundraising tactics that would have removed Google’s spam filters. , knowing that you will be rewarded,” read a letter from DNC Executive Director Sam Cornell. “Donors will be harmed and confidence in democracy and its leaders will be undermined.”

