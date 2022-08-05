Israeli companies lead the world in investing in plant-based food technology





According to a new report released this week by Good Food, Israeli companies are the world leaders in food technology investments in the plant-based alternative protein sector, second only to the United States in terms of funds invested across the alternative protein industry. It is the rank. Institute (GFI) Israel.

The Alternative Proteins segment includes plant-based alternatives for meat, dairy and eggs, cultured dairy, meat and seafood made from cells, and various fermentation processes and products. Fermentation technology startups often overlap.

A GFI report highlights new figures for Israel’s food tech sector from the first half of 2022 (first half of 2022), with $160 million in funding pouring into Israeli startups developing plant-based foods. , representing 22% of the world total. It slightly outperforms the United States in this area.

The global alternative protein sector as a whole will attract $1.75 billion in the first half of 2022, with $320 million invested in blue and white alternative protein start-ups and companies, accounting for 18% of the total .

U.S. alternative protein companies have well over $857 million in total investment so far in 2022, harvesting cells from animals and cultivating them to produce meat and dairy alternatives. Cultured protein start-ups were leading the way.

Israel is also second only to the United States for fermented proteins that use microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi, according to the report, accounting for 38% of global investment in this sector, with investments of 152 million. million dollars.

China comes in third overall with $120 million in investment, followed by Singapore ($104 million) and France ($96 million). These three countries are solely or primarily involved in alternative plant-based protein products.

Alternative protein growth

Israel’s alternative protein industry grew 160% in the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021, according to a GFI report. The industry is expected to grow about 450% from 2020 to 2021, with Israeli startups raising about $623 million in investment last year, according to his first GFI report in March.

The most notable deal so far in the Israeli plant-based protein sector for 2022 is a $135 investment in Redefine Meat, a maker of 3D-printed plant-based meat products, to build production lines in Israel and the Netherlands. Partnerships with restaurants and eateries to fund and expand.

The company’s products include animal-free lamb and beef cuts, burgers, sausages, lamb kebabs and ground beef, and are sold in approximately 200 restaurants and establishments in Israel and Europe, including Michelin-starred eateries. included) are sold. In July, Redefine Meat signed a deal with Israeli-founded hospitality company Selina to offer plant-based meat alternatives in more than 150 of his Selina stores, starting in Tel Aviv and London.

The second largest investment raised by an Israeli food tech startup (announced in early 2022) was $120 million in animal-free milk and dairy developer Remilk. The company uses a yeast-based fermentation process to produce a milk protein that is indistinguishable in taste and function from milk protein free of lactose, cholesterol, and growth hormones.

The investment was the largest single investment in a cowless dairy company to date. Remilk has production facilities in Europe and the USA and is already working with major food companies, working with regulators and rabbinical authorities to obtain product approvals and certifications.

GFI said the strong growth in Israel’s alternative protein sector has been attributed to large investment rounds in companies approaching the commercialization stage, expanding their operations and targeting global markets.

“Israel continues to establish global leadership in food technology innovation,” said Aviv Oren, innovation director at GFI Israel, in a statement this week.

Oren said the “young and attractive” alternative protein industry offers “an opportunity to repair the global food system” while meeting food security and climate change goals and helping scientists and researchers from various disciplines He said it attracts entrepreneurs.

At the same time, Israel has interdisciplinary research centers, technology transfer programs (from university laboratories to industry), research grants and training, and start-ups in cultivated meat, plant, protein-based, and fermentation technologies.

We need more researchers. This is very important because the field is built around academic research that requires government funding, Nir Goldstein, managing director of GFI Israel, told The Times of Israel in January. rice field.

Earlier this year, GFI Israel issued a report urging governments to put together a national strategy to help countries growing their food technology industry if they want to maintain a key role in the sector for years to come. announced.

