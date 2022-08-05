Google just released Pixel 6a with first cash discount to $399 on Amazon (save $50)





Amazon is now offering an initial cash discount on the all-new unlocked Google Pixel 6a 128GB smartphone. After ripping out the coupons on the page after several gift card promotions kicked off the week of launch, the handset shipped for $399. Normally $449, today’s offer saves you $50, hitting a new all-time low.

The Google Pixel 6a arrives as the brand’s latest handset, taking a slightly more affordable approach from last year’s 6/Pro handset. At the heart of the experience is the same Google Tensor chipset, with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 60Hz display paired with his 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. You can also expect to enjoy 24 hours of battery life, as well as all of the usual photographic features packed into his 12MP Wide and his 12MP Ultra Wide lenses on the back. Our hands-on review also gives you a better idea of ​​what to expect.

For those looking to score Google’s latest smartphone in their plans, Xfinity Mobile is offering another launch date Pixel 6a discount. Now, when you sign up for a new line through your carrier, the price drops to $0 per month thanks to billing credits. This is the carrier’s first promotion, saving you $449 off the regular price of a smartphone to get a new device for free. If you lock into the 2-year plan and port your existing phone number, you can save $18.74 per month.

If you’re looking to spend some of your savings, it’s always good to pick up a new case for your device. Available in two different styles, each adding extra protection to your handset in addition to a construction composed of 30% recycled materials.

Features of Google Pixel 6a:

Google Pixel 6a adapts to you. It’s super fast, secure, and powered by Google Tensor, the first chip Google designed specifically for his Pixel. Pixels’ fast-charging, all-day battery adapts to you and saves power for the apps you use most. Take great photos with the Pixels 12 megapixel camera and tools like Magic Eraser[3], motion mode, portrait mode. With Google Tensor, your phone launches apps quickly, loads pages and images quickly, and everything runs smoothly.

