Google Pixel 6a vs Galaxy A53 5G vs iPhone SE 2022 camera test





Camera specs:

Phones in this sub-$500 price range typically skip telephoto/zoom lenses and only feature dual rear camera systems, which typically consist of wide and ultra-wide shooters. The iPhone SE is even more limited as it only has one camera on the back (no ultra-wide camera).

GooglePixel 6a Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Apple iPhone SE 2022 Main Camera 12MP, 27mm, f/1.764MP, 26mm, f/1.812MP, 26mm, f/1.8 Ultra Wide Angle 12MP, 17mm, f/2.212MP, f/2.2 – Telephoto — Other Camera-5MP macro5MP Depth-Front8MP32MP7MP

We can see that the Galaxy has two additional cameras, a 5MP macro and a 5MP depth camera. Those cameras are not very useful and should not be relied on. Sure, capturing the occasional macro shot might be nice, but you could get similar results just by using the main camera.

Daytime photos Pixel and iPhone vie for the top spot, but Galaxy has some issues

During the day, with plenty of light and plenty of color, each camera has the best conditions.

Browse the photos and you’ll immediately notice a few trends. The images from the Galaxy stand out from the rest, but not in the best way.Consistently too vivid, as if someone at Samsung forgot to turn off that vivid slider and went into overdrive Occasionally the highlights are burnt out and the image lacks dynamic range compared to the Pixel and iPhone. Photos from the A53 are good enough most of the time, but rarely great.

Both the Pixel and the iPhone are excellent, with pleasing colors and good dynamic range. Which one to choose is mostly about personal color preference. We’ll bet on the Pixel, but we can see that some people might prefer the colors of the iPhone SE.

Low LightPixel leads, iPhone struggles without night mode

In low light, the lack of night mode on the iPhone eliminates one of the key superpowers that the other two phones have. For most photos, the Pixel and Galaxy do a much better job at night.

In particular, the Pixel impresses with its near-flawless night shots, and even more impressive given its price. However, even his flagship Pixel 6 had one limitation. It was taking forever to capture and process low light photos. Thankfully, the Pixel 6a is much faster. This round is an easy win for Pixel. Ultra-wide iPhones don’t play this round either.

Having an ultra-wide camera is very useful, but the fact that it’s not available on the iPhone is a big disappointment. Of his two other phones, the Galaxy has a wide field of view and comes in handy in tight spaces. However, the Pixel’s ultra-wide camera quality is excellent, another win for the new Google phone.

Zoom comparison All three smartphones rely on digital zoom, but the Galaxy seems to do better

I don’t have a telephoto lens, so I rely on digital zoom when I want to see distant details. If you look closely at the image above, you can see a little more detail in the photos from the Galaxy, but neither of these photos are particularly impressive.

Portrait mode Pixel has always struggled with portrait mode

A 2X to 3X telephoto camera is crucial for taking good portrait mode photos. Unfortunately, phones under $500 rarely come with telephoto cameras, and his three devices here also fall into this category.

Still, the Pixel and Galaxy have zoomed-in views for portraits with digital zoom, but at a lower quality. iPhone can only capture wide portrait mode photos. It’s also the most whimsical and requires a lot of patience and getting very close to the subject to get the effect.

However, when adhering to that requirement, we believe the iPhone consistently captures the most impressive photos, with beautiful colors and good separation of the subject from the background. unfortunately lacks detail, and portrait mode feels less useful.

SelfiesSamsung has a recipe for victory

Both the Pixel and Galaxy offer a choice between wide and close-up views for selfies, but the iPhone SE has only one view that sits in between.

The race is really close because the selfies from all 3 phones look really good, but during the day you have to yield to the Galaxy that captures the most compelling colors and has enough detail (but the other two are very close). However, in low light, only the Pixel 6a can illuminate my face and take a decent selfie, while the Galaxy and iPhone take very dark photos that are practically useless.

Conclusion

As you can see from the image above, each phone has its own strengths and weaknesses, making it very difficult to determine a winner in these camera comparisons.

Still, we feel the Pixel 6a consistently outperforms the other two this time around. It’s the most balanced phone in the bunch.

So this leaves the Galaxy A53 in third place. The Galaxy is a popular phone for good reason, but it often burns highlights in photos and tends to oversaturate colors. A decent camera, but not the best you can get in this price range.

