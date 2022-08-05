YouTube’s latest feature lets you zoom in on videos





YouTube is testing a new mobile app feature that allows premium subscribers to zoom in on any video. As 9to5Google points out, the latest opt-in feature enables pinch-to-zoom gestures for videos, and works in both portrait and landscape fullscreen.

The company says the Zoom feature will continue to be tested until September 1, and YouTube will likely have about a month to gather user feedback, make improvements, and roll it out more broadly.

in YouTube settings[新機能を試す]You can opt in from the section. Screenshot: Richard Lawler / The Verge

To enable pinch-to-zoom, open the YouTube settings menu from your phone or website. As long as you have a YouTube Premium subscription, you’ll see a trial section for new features. Currently the only feature that can be tested is the zoom feature. It seems to take some time between opting in to testing and actually being able to use pinch gestures. Because I couldn’t zoom in the video immediately after switching. However, once activated, you should be able to zoom in up to 8x.

There are already ways to use the various accessibility features of Android and iOS to zoom in on YouTube content, but it’s very easy to do in a desktop browser. But using it as an optional native feature in the mobile app makes it even more useful. Last month, YouTube finally offered a picture-in-picture mode for iPhone and iPad. That very useful feature has been available on Android for a long time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/8/4/23292366/youtube-pinch-zoom--feature-now-available The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos