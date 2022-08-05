Install Chrome on Linux Mint – Easy Step-by-Step Guide





This tutorial will show you how to install Chrome on Linux Mint. Google Chrome is a popular web browser suitable for browsing such amazing websites. It also describes a great alternative to Chrome that is easy to install.

Steps to install Google Chrome on Linux Mint

Let’s take a look at the steps to install Google Chrome, Google’s version of the original open-source Chromium browser. Google Chrome is not natively available in the package repository, so you need to add a Linux repository and install packages from there.

1. Download Chrome Keys

Install Google’s Linux package signing key before proceeding. This key automatically configures the repository settings required to keep your Google Linux application up to date.

wget -q -O – https://dl-ssl.google.com/linux/linux_signing_key.pub | sudo apt-key add – Google Chrome Key 2. Add Chrome repository

To install Chrome, you need to add the Chrome repository to your system sources. You can do this using the following command:

sudo add-apt-repository “deb http://dl.google.com/linux/chrome/deb/ main stable”

You can also add repositories manually by editing the /etc/apt/sources.list file.

3. Run Apt Update

After adding the Chrome repository in the last step, you need to run apt-update. The command for that is:

sudo apt update Add and update Chrome Repo 4. Install Chrome on Linux Mint

After running the above command, you are finally ready to install Chrome. The command to do that is:

sudo apt install google-chrome-stable Install Google Chrome Stable

This command will install the stable version of Chrome.

During the installation you will be asked to give permission to continue the installation. Press y to continue.

That’s it! Now you can run Google Chrome by typing:

google chrome

Alternatively, you can use the GUI and go to Applications and find Google Chrome there.

5. Uninstall Chrome

To uninstall Google Chrome, use the following command:

sudo apt remove google-chrome-stable

This will successfully remove Google Chrome from your system.

A better alternative: chrome

Chromium is an open source version of Chrome. It exists by default in the Linux repositories. So no need to add it explicitly.

To install Chromium, simply run the following command:

sudo apt install chrome-browser

Chromium is ready with one command!

That’s it, folks!

In this tutorial, we’ve seen how to install Chrome on a Linux system. Apart from that, I also saw Chromium, a better open source version of Chrome available out of the box for Linux.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitalocean.com/community/tutorials/install-chrome-on-linux-mint The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos