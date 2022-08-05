All-electric, all-digital car rental company UFODRIVE announces expansion plans in the US





staff writer

– August 4, 2022

All-electric, all-digital car rental company UFODRIVE has announced plans to expand to the United States, following expansion in 18 European cities, including London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and Dublin. San Francisco Bay Area residents and visitors can now book and drive the latest Tesla from his UFODRIVE app on iOS and Android.

The UFODRIVEs platform offers keyless entry using a phone, range management, optimized charging and support while traveling.

UFODRIVE San Francisco is now open in the heart of downtown San Francisco and is set to have a full EV fleet up and running by the end of August, with additional expansion to other U.S. cities planned for the fall. I’m here.

The company also announced the opening of a global eMobility Tech Hub and Innovation Center in Dublin in late August 2022.

Aidan McClean, CEO and co-founder of UFODRIVE, said: Behind the scenes, we are working to address all concerns and deliver an enhanced electric driving experience to our customers. We wanted to ease the burden of renting and pioneer the transition to electricity. This month, he announces expansion into the US market and the opening of his eMobility Tech Hub and Innovation Center dedicated to Ireland, fulfilling its mission to provide radically superior car rentals worldwide.

Exposing the capabilities of the EV platform and leveraging them to bring a new level of rental experience to customers is just the beginning, adds Renaud Marquet, COO and co-founder of UFODRIVE. What really surprised us was that digitizing all aspects allowed him to operate 80% more efficiently than traditional rentals. So we are very competitive and can also be agile.

In February of this year, UFODRIVE announced a $19 million Series A investment round led by Hertz and Certare.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autofutures.tv/topics/all-electric–all-digital-vehicle-rental-company-ufodrive-announces-us-expansion-plans/s/8731c892-3d28-4201-9b04-557bdb19ce99 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos