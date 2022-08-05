FG asks Google to remove banned groups





The federal government and global internet company Google are working together to curb the excesses of a destructive YouTube channel used to spread hate speech and misinformation against Nigeria.

Information and Culture Minister Alhaji Lai Mohammed said at a courtesy call by Google’s delegation in Abuja on Thursday.

He expressed delight that both the federal government and Google share the same concerns regarding the responsible use of social media.

We would like Google to consider how to address the use of private and unlisted YouTube channels and YouTube live streams by prohibited groups and terrorist organizations.

Channels and emails containing the names of banned groups and their affiliates should not be allowed on the Google platform, the minister said.

The minister said Google has become the platform of choice for Biafra’s indigenous peoples and explained the banned terrorist groups.

Mohammed pleaded with the tech giant to refuse IPOB to use its platform for violence and destabilization.

He said Nigerians are among the most active social media users in the world, with over 100 million internet users in the country.

Internet platforms such as Google, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and WhatsApp enable Nigerians to interact, share ideas, earn a living and participate in social and political affairs, he added. .

However, the Minister observed that these platforms are also being used by malicious persons and groups for destructive and malicious activities.

According to Mohammed, the Nigerian government recently proposed a Code of Conduct for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries in an attempt to provide a framework for jointly protecting Nigerian users of Internet platforms.

The code could not have been better timed as the country prepares for next year’s general elections. We work with platforms like yours, as well as civil society, lawyers, media practitioners and other relevant stakeholders, to ensure responsible use of the internet and avoid the harmful effects of social media. We are committed to protecting people.

Charles Murito, Google’s Regional Director (Sub-Saharan Africa, Government Relations and Public Policy), said the platform has introduced a program called Trusted Flaggers for citizens trained to track and engage with online content, and to address serious concerns. said that it can flag content of serious concern.

