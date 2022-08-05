Man Who Was Robbed Of $800,000 In Crypto Sues Google The Register





Last October, California resident Jacob Perlman downloaded the Android version of a cryptocurrency wallet app called Phantom from the Google Play app store.

This was four months before San Francisco-based Phantom Technologies actually released a digital wallet for Android. The free Phantom wallet app Pearlman downloaded early on from Google Play was a fake. When he connected his real Phantom wallet to the app, it cost a small amount.

“Within 24 hours of downloading the fake “Phantom Wallet” app from Google Play, I received over $800,000 in cryptocurrencies, including SAMO, USDC, ORCA, SOL, and Four more NFTs were leaked. His attorney details a lawsuit seeking to recover stolen funds from Google, not from the operators of the fake apps.

Complaint [PDF]seeking to hold Google liable for violating its own assurances of safety practices and terms of service, filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court.

However, court filings also state that Phantom publicly warned on October 11, 2021 that Google’s store was offering shoddy merchandise. At that time, the real Phantom offered a cryptocurrency wallet as a browser extension for Chrome, Brave, Firefox and Edge. We currently offer versions for iOS and Android, as well as browser add-ons.

“Phantom not available for iOS or Android,” Biz tweeted last year. “Using fake Phantom mobile apps will steal your funds. If you find these apps in the app store, please report them.”

The user lamented being defrauded and reacted to the warning, and the next day Phantom said:

Despite this, Google seems unable to keep the fake cryptocurrency-stealing app out of Google Play.

“Despite Phantoms’ efforts to keep the fake Android app out of the Google Play store, and despite explicit notice that Google was offering a fraudulent ‘Phantom Wallet’ app for download, , a few days later, on October 21, 2021, Pearlman was able to do just that. Download one,” Perlman’s complaint said.

Court filings show that by providing apps through Google Play, Chocolate Factory represents that those apps are safe and that it oversees the service with reasonable care through its terms of service. It claims to be guaranteed.

According to the complaint, Google “provided a fraudulent app, failed to warn Perlman that the app might be unsafe, and failed to block Perlman’s download of the app, thereby breaching its own warranties and terms of service.” has been violated,” he said.

Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google has requested more time to respond, and the judge has ruled that the case is complex and needs more time. A case management meeting is scheduled for next week.

If Perlman can get his $800,000 back from Google, the lawsuit looks likely to be a better investment than the cryptocurrency pairings stolen thus far. After October 21, 2021: SOL has fallen about 80% from $196.43. ORCA is down about 92% from $12.42. SAMO is down about 55% from his $0.029 price. USDC, which is pegged to the dollar, has remained roughly the same.

If Phantom sounds familiar, it’s because this week it was involved in an attack on the Slope wallet that saw millions of dollars in cryptocurrency stolen from nearly 8,000 wallets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2022/08/04/google_wallet_crypto_lawsuit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos