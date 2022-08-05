EU Asks Developers About Google App Payments





According to Reuters, EU antitrust regulators have asked developers about threats from Google to ban their apps from the Play Store if they use other payment options.

Earlier this year, Google said companies using alternative billing systems would be removed from the app store by June of this year.

Regulators want to know if the developer’s business has been hurt by it.

Critics say the fees charged by the gatekeepers of the big tech app stores are too high, resulting in billions of dollars lost to developers annually. According to critics, this is evidence of monopoly power.

Whether Google’s policy changes impacted the distribution of goods and services on Google Play, what apps were impacted, and whether the changes impaired our ability to acquire users on Android phones and devices. I had a question.

The regulator wanted to investigate whether developers had to drop other payment options and whether migrating users to another payment option had a negative impact on existing user numbers. rice field. I also wanted to know if the business would do better if the developer had access to a different payment system.

We’ve had all sorts of troubles like this at Google before. Earlier this year, the company was preparing for passage of the Digital Markets Acts. This will allow Google Play and various other companies to change their operating model for the European Economic Area, PYMNTS writes.

Read more: Google Play prepares for digital market law by allowing alternative billing systems

The company plans to support alternative billing for EEA users, allowing developers of non-gaming apps to use non-Google payment options.

If you choose to use another billing system, you must meet appropriate user protection requirements and service fees and terms will still apply.

The report also notes that users outside the EEA will continue to see the Play Store as Google’s primary billing system.

