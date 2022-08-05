Firmenich and IFF open high-tech facility to accelerate product development





Both Firmenich and International Flavors and Fragrances opened new facilities this week to bring technology to food ingredient development.

Firmenich’s new Taste & Beyond pilot plant opens in Anaheim, California. The factory has a wide range of state-of-the-art equipment and capabilities designed to bring new products to market faster as production scales up, the company said.

The international ingredient company said the plant is part of its efforts to provide consumers with healthier and more sustainable food.

Sherry Xian Linert, vice president of Firmenich West Coast Ventures, said: written statement. “We are excited to leverage our West Coast Innovation Center and new pilot plant, combined with our expertise in plant-based protein and nutritional products, to work with our customers on rapid prototyping. This is a powerful combination. allows us to help our customers innovate quickly to win in a highly competitive market.”

Based in Switzerland, Firmenich established a dedicated business unit in California five years ago. Last March, the company announced the West Coast Innovation Center, also in Anaheim, California. The space was designed as a collaboration space to work with customers to achieve rapid innovation, according to the company.

Beyond this new factory, Firmenich had a lively summer. In June, Dutch chemical giant Royal DSM announced a merger with Firmenich. The deal, worth approximately $21 billion, is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

IFF’s new Culinary Design Center for Plant-Based Foods also opened this week in Brabrand, Denmark.

The facility is also designed for companies to collaborate with the IFF on rapid prototyping, aiming to reduce the time from idea to commercialization. The facility includes a plant-based food pilot manufacturing site and a studio for live-streaming and remote sensory testing.

IFF’s new facility is part of the Re-Imagine Protein Innovation Program that the company launched in 2017. This program was designed to create techniques that help differentiate and function IFF across multiple categories and applications.

This demonstrates the IFF’s commitment to making bigger, bolder bets on where the market is heading, Matthias Haeni, then-Flavors Group president, said in a 2017 statement about the program. Stated.

The IFF recently invested in similar facilities to bolster innovation around the world. Bogota, Colombia. and Santiago, Chile.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fooddive.com/news/firmenich-and-iff-open-high-tech-facilities-to-speed-product-development/628830/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos