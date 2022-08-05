We can’t address today’s problems to build a better tech workforce.





With the economy potentially on the brink of a recession and tech job openings still at record highs, many tech executives across the country are anticipating a similar set of economic dynamics 20 years ago. I remember

In the years between the dotcom bankruptcy and the Great Recession of 2008, companies navigated a degree of economic uncertainty unfamiliar today. At the time, as offshoring dominated the news headlines and sought ways to cut costs and increase profits, more and more companies were looking abroad for their new talent sources.

As a senior IT leader at a large company in the early 2000s, I have seen this change happen firsthand when we adopted a strategy of filling open vacancies in India and other countries with agency workers.

Faced with a rapidly growing need for technical skills, we were looking everywhere for talent. We turned to overseas, which was developed as the best way to grow as cost-effectively as possible. Companies back then weren’t laying off local workers or outsourcing all their work. But like many of its peers, it certainly paused U.S. growth to focus on other markets.

This level of offshoring has had a significant impact abroad and has contributed to substantial economic growth in other countries. But it also affected the house.

In the mid-2000s, the number of US computer science graduates plummeted. This was due in no small part to the perception among students and families that these desirable technical jobs were being filled by workers from other countries. Although the percentage of jobs actually offshored in the early days was negligible, the narrative was strong enough to keep people away from pursuing those jobs, or the educational pathways to access them.

In fact, it was so powerful that a group of business leaders and educational institutions in my hometown of Cincinnati created the INTERalliance, a regional alliance designed specifically to rebuild tech talent in the region. I solved it by forming

In other words, in just a few short years, we’ve invested in fighting the stories we’ve helped perpetuate ourselves.

Today, I am no longer a technology person at a large company. However, my work in addressing diversity challenges in the tech sector has re-embarked on formal projects to “rethink” their approach to hiring. is positioned in the middle of

The problem is that even though a lot has changed in the last 20 years, these hiring projects seem eerily familiar. In many cases, they are actively working with staffing agencies to outsource or even offshore more resources to target H-1B visa holders.

None of them are bad ideas per se, but a lot has changed in the last decade. In the mid-2000s, looking abroad for an off-the-shelf, cost-effective source of technical talent was a viable answer to controlling costs in an era of high demand. We had very little choice.

Today, we know more about the long-term implications of underinvestment in growing the U.S. tech workforce. And now, solutions are already being developed across the country that promise immediate and long-term benefits to businesses and workers here, while eliminating the resurgence of offshoring practices adopted decades ago.

For example, millions of workers in the United States have the skills to succeed in technical jobs, which are consistently overlooked by employers who require a four-year degree. We believe that faster, cheaper alternatives to a bachelor’s degree can help aspiring technical workers acquire the skills that today’s labor market demands, and that those alternative routes are innovative. I know it will lead to higher wages.

We know that in cities like Buffalo, there are regional coalitions of employers, training providers and community organizations. Houston; and Louisville, Kentucky can combat slowing local economies and increase opportunities for people to find fulfilling jobs that support families.

And the rise of remote and hybrid work is enabling companies to expand access to good jobs for workers across the country, beyond traditional tech hubs.

However, many employers have yet to change their hiring practices to recognize the potential for these other routes or to explicitly screen workers known as STARs (Skilled Through Alternative Routes). Is not … Too many companies are looking abroad or poaching talent from their competitors rather than investing the time and energy needed to build a strong and sustainable technical workforce within the U.S. economy. I am choosing a strategy that I know, such as

Again, these strategies aren’t bad in isolation. But acting as if they are the only answer to this supply and demand challenge will close the door on millions of Americans to access the best-paying and most promising jobs in the economy. It will end up.

The good news is that some forward-thinking organizations have decided to pursue new solutions to solve the technical talent shortage. Large companies such as Accenture and IBM, as well as state governments such as the state of Maryland, have eliminated degree requirements from their job descriptions and are recognizing the potential to recruit, train and support STAR.

It’s time for more companies to do the same.

More companies have the opportunity to strengthen their technical talent pipelines while creating a pathway to economic mobility for workers who need them most. Given that black, Hispanic, and female STARs face disproportionate barriers to opportunity, creating new avenues for these workers will help companies build a more diverse and inclusive workforce. It also helps address the urgent need to

We know exactly what will happen if they don’t pursue these new approaches, because we saw the impact of offshoring and community underinvestment 20 years ago. If we choose to invest in the people and programs in our community, we can accelerate the growth and diversity of our tech workforce and keep this conversation from repeating itself 10 years from now.

Julie Elberfeld is a Senior Advisor at [email protected] and former Senior Vice President at Capital One.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90775326/to-build-a-better-tech-workforce-we-cant-address-todays-problems-with-yesterdays-solutions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos