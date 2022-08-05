Google Fibers 2016 Extended Freeze May End





From a little thing called the Competitive Division

When Google Fiber launched in 2010, it was heralded as a game changer for the broadband industry. We were told that Google Fiber would revolutionize the industry by stealing money from Silicon Valley and disrupting the highly uncompetitive and anti-competitive telecommunications industry.

It worked fine at first. Cities have stumbled into offering companies all sorts of perks in hopes of breaking the deadlock of the broadband duopoly. Google has unlimited press freedom for doing something truly disruptive. And in markets where Google Fiber has been introduced, this added competition has driven prices down (great!).

The fun didn’t last long.

In late 2016, new-age Alphabet executives began to get sober about the project’s high costs and low returns, effectively shutting it all down without acknowledging it. , laid off hundreds of employees, froze real expansion, and canceled countless installs for users who had been waiting for years.

Google also made a lot of noise about how to move from fiber to wireless to cut costs, but stayed neutral on those promises as well.

However, there are some faint signs that the Google Fiber freeze may have thawed somewhat. Last year, Google announced that it had begun working with authorities on a potential expansion into the city of West Des Moines, Iowa. Most recently, the company indicated it was expanding to Mesa, Arizona. We are also putting more effort into certain areas of Utah.

“We’ve expanded to a lot of new cities around our footprint in Utah. We’ve also expanded within our Nashville footprint to, say, Smyrna around Tennessee,” Strama told Government Technology. I’m here. “We will continue to grow our existing footprint in the long term.”

To be clear, many of these efforts have remained somewhat modest, and it’s clear that Google Fiber’s overall ambitions have been scaled back. In a country where 83 million people live under a broadband monopoly and between 20 and 40 Americans have no broadband access at all (see recent report on this), they are scattered in a limited portion of medium-sized cities Some developments can only be achieved so far.

Still, it’s good to see Google making similar efforts. For some time after the freeze, it seemed like there was a good chance the company would pack it up and sell the network (like it sold its principles around concepts like net neutrality). Google Fiber (much like Google) isn’t the disruptive force it was in 2010, but when it comes to mediocre US broadband, all that last one is useful.

Filed Under: Broadband, Competition, Digital Divide, Disruption, Fiber, Google Fiber, High Speed ​​Internet Company: Google

