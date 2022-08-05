



Sodexo Live!Launch of Accelerator Program to Find Startups Working on Personalized Fan Experiences, Venue By Andrew Cohen August 4, 2022

Sodexo Live!, a hospitality and concession partner for sports and entertainment venues, has launched a new North American Innovation Lab to work with start-ups developing products that improve fan experience at venue operations and live events . Startups can apply for the new North American Accelerator Program on Sodexo Live! through September 12th. The program is organized in partnership with global innovation specialist L Marks.

Accelerators are looking for startups whose solutions address themes such as:

Hiring talented employees Adding AR and VR fan experiences to venues Sustainability Smooth fan entry POS touchpoints Predictive analytics to optimize venue space and internal operations

Selected startups will work with mentors for a 10-week program to test their products in a live event environment.

Sodexo Live! We recently signed an agreement to become the hospitality partner of the French Open of the French Open until 2026. The company handles hospitality, food and beverage services for US venues such as the Nashville Superspeedway, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and his T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Earlier this MLB season, Sodexo Live! opened his Amazon Just Walk Out store at T-Mobile Park for fans during Mariners games.

Sodexo Live!’s competitors in the venue hospitality space include Levy, which launched a DBK Studio innovation arm earlier this year that works similarly to Sodexo’s new accelerator. DBK Studio partners with technology startup to roll out new services across his 250 venues in Levy. For example, add his QR code for Mantis XR to the St. Louis Blues arena to power a new online virtual locker room merchandise shopping platform for fans.

Levy’s DBK Studio has also teamed up with drone delivery startup Valqari to add drone delivery for fans ordering food at Purdue’s baseball stadium. The American Airlines Center, home of the Dallas Mavericks, teamed up with DBK Studio to launch two of his restaurants in April with automated checkout-free restaurants powered by Standard AI’s computer vision cameras.

Along with Sodexo Live!, it is another hospitality and concessionaire provider to sports venues. At his Aramark, Levy has partnered with TendedBar to add a facial-recognition-powered cocktail ordering machine to his Empower Field in Denver, home of his Broncos, Mile He High. Aramark also launched mobile food deliveries by his robot for fans at his arena during his NHL playoff game in May through his partnership with delivery robot startup Tortoise. was debuted.

