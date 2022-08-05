Expert: Technology exchange boosts China-South Korea ties





On August 4, 2022, the 2nd China-Korea Tech-Inno Entrepreneur Forum will be held in Beijing. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

Exchanges between China and South Korea at all levels in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector are the technological cooperation between the two countries, stable and secure industrial chains and supply chains, and the momentum of bilateral economic and economic sound development. helps to ensure trade relations, said an expert at a forum in Beijing on Thursday.

With the theme of new opportunities for ICT innovation cooperation between Chinese and Korean young entrepreneurs, the 2nd China-Korea Tech-Inno Entrepreneur Forum was jointly held by the China International Youth Exchange Center and the Korea Innovation Center (KIC China). About 460 people attended. Attendees from governments, institutions, and businesses attending events online and offline.

In his opening remarks, Zhang Hua, director general of the China International Youth Exchange Center, said that young people are the main driving force behind the technological process, as the digital economy has become the main driving force of economic development in the process of global economic recovery. I was. , will continue to be a major driving force in deepening cooperation in the digital economy globally.

Minister-Counselor Noh Kyung-won of the South Korean Embassy said that the two countries have made breakthroughs in cooperation in various fields over the past 30 years, and that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Korea. added. Young entrepreneurs from both countries need to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence, big data, cloud technology, healthcare and climate change, he added.

Zhao Gang, Director General of Global Innovation Center, will speak at the 2nd China-Korea Tech-Inno Entrepreneur Forum in Beijing on August 4, 2022. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

According to the China Internet Development Report (2021), China owns 1,454 AI companies, second only to the United States with 2,257, most of them in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong and Zhejiang, while Beijing has 537. and Shanghai 296, said Zhao Gang, director general of the Forum’s Global Innovation Center.

Baidu Inc’s self-driving, Alibaba Cloud’s City Brain, and Tencent’s Medical Image Cloud are all artificial intelligence innovation platforms, said Zhao, with its policy support, building major enterprises and industrial chains, and promoting innovation and talent. Added. It is an important factor in developing China’s ICT industry.

Chih-Lin I, CMCC Chief Scientist of China Mobile Research Institute, will speak at the 2nd China-Korea Tech-Inno Entrepreneur Forum on August 4, 2022 in Beijing. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

China Mobile Research Institute CMCC chief scientist Chih-Lin I said China will have over 1.42 million 5G stations by the fourth quarter of 2021, and will complete the distribution of 2 million 5G stations by the end of 2022. said it was expected to.

She also shares the advanced integrated development trends of Information and Communication Delivery Transactions (ICDT), wireless access with extreme capabilities, distributed intelligent networks with simplified and flexible protocol stacks, all-spectrum 3 We focused on dimensional global coverage, pervasive intelligence, and digital twin nets. Autonomous operation that enables work is a trend we are seeing in the era of 6G networks.

Executives of innovative companies from both countries also shared their respective products and development plans, and had in-depth exchanges on ICT technology and further promoting industrial cooperation at the forum.

