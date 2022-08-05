Sony LinkBuds Review: Earbuds Different From Others





Most premium true wireless earbuds these days boast Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which separates them from the clutter.

But what if the premium TWS earbuds didn’t offer that and instead got something the opposite? The latest earphones, the Sony LinkBuds, are designed to let you actually hear what’s going on around you, rather than cutting out external noise when you’re listening to music.

What is the logic in doing that?

Sony wants you to be connected to the outside world while enjoying your music or talking to someone on a call.

This is especially strange for those who have used Sony’s WF-1000XM4 earbuds, which are best in class when it comes to sound quality, ANC, and other features.

So what’s the practical experience with the Sony LinkBuds in everyday use? Let’s talk about it all in this review.

Sony LinkBuds: Build and Design

I’m not sure how to describe the shape of the Sony LinkBuds. There are two small earbuds with donut-like rings attached to a round body, with rubber fins for grip.

Sony LinkBuds

That’s why Sony stuffs the screwdriver inside the ring, leaving no room for things like silicon chips.

The earbuds are surprisingly small and it amazes me how much stuff is packed into this tiny body. Sony for thinking of a design unlike any other should get some kudos here.

But is it a practical design?

In my experience, I really wanted earbuds that were small enough to be worn for hours, and Apple’s AirPods made the cut, but the LinkBuds’ grip is really good and you won’t even notice you’re wearing them. I like it better. He has no problem wearing the earbuds for an hour or two. But for that you have to choose the right rubber wings. I chose medium and it worked really well for me.

Sony LinkBuds

There are also touch controls, but to skip songs, pause music, or take calls, you’ll have to tap near your ear instead of the earpiece.

Is it effective? I would say quite a bit, but it will take some time for users to get used to it. The downside is that you can’t adjust the volume using these gestures.

That said, the charging case is quite small, unappealing, and feels like it’s made out of poor quality plastic. For charging he has a USB-C port, but wireless charging functionality is not available on the Sony LinkBuds.

Usually when it comes to Sony audio devices, we talk about ANC and bass among other features, but strangely the LinkBuds don’t offer both of these popular features.

Earbuds are designed to hear the noise around you.

Sony LinkBuds

So you have to deal with the sound output you get with these earbuds. You get a clean, dense sound output, but make sure you’re wearing the earbuds properly.

Yes, it’s hard to imagine a Sony product without Sony’s signature base. When listening to different genres of music, I miss the smooth bass.

As such, you may find that the audio quality isn’t good enough to fully enjoy your favorite music tracks, and you may want something more.

Sony LinkBuds

But there is the comfort and convenience of hearing all the sounds around you. This also means that you can keep listening to music, podcasts, answer calls, and keep an eye out for announcements at subways, train stations, offices, airports, and more.

I found the LinkBuds to be a great device for runners, joggers, and cyclists, as they let you hear car horns and fast cars coming from behind.

I usually listen to music, podcasts, and make regular phone calls while working, and the Sony LinkBuds are perfect for someone like me who wants to wear earbuds for hours and do it all.

That aside, it doesn’t seem practical for regular users looking for TWS earbuds with good sound quality.

Sony LinkBuds: Battery Life

Sony marketed the LinkBuds as a device for staying connected to the outside world, but sadly the earbuds can’t do that because the battery drains so quickly.

Sony LinkBuds

Sony claims a total of 18 hours of playtime on a full charge. This means around 6 hours of playtime each time you charge the earbuds from the charging case.

Unfortunately, the earbuds can play for around 4-5 hours on a single charge. Ten minutes is enough to get a full charge if you’re in a hurry, but the battery life could have been longer.

Either way, the LinkBuds offer fewer features, and Speak-to-chat, DSEE, and adaptive volume control drain the battery quickly.

Sony LinkBuds: The Verdict

Sony has introduced an interesting concept with the LinkBuds, but I think it’s still in development because they don’t have enough battery to stay in your ears for long periods of time and they don’t have any other practical features to offer.

It’s very useful for those who run, cycle, or work out at the gym, but not so much for others.

With an asking price of Rs 19,999, the Sony LinkBuds are very expensive and do nothing special.

For those looking for a great TWS earbud experience, we recommend Sony’s WF-1000XM4.

