OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G: Attractive in every sense but faces rivalry

OPPO launched the 8th edition of its Reno series a few days ago in the form of the Reno 8 Pro 5G. I was able to catch a glimpse of that impression. New phones are loaded with powerful features, but can they attract users, especially when the iQOO 9T and OnePlus 10T mark their entry into the flagship segment? Find out!

design

The new OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G has a beautiful body design and color. With curved edges, the phone is lightweight and easy to grip. The phone has a tall display and a selfie camera sensor centered on the top display. The button layout is the same as before, with the power button on the right and the volume keys on the left. At the bottom of the phone are dual SIM trays, a Type-C port, and a mono speaker outlet. The back looks catchy because the rectangular frame gives the phone a unique look.The rectangular frame he consists of three camera sensors, the primary and secondary camera sensors are cut into a large lens frame I’m here. The third camera sensor he sits next to two large lenses and also has an LED flash inside the frame.

screen

The new OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G has a 6.7 inch screen AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. You can choose between two refresh rate options in your display settings. You can lock the 60Hz mode or change the setting to 120Hz for a super smooth user interface. It’s also worth mentioning that some apps are tuned to work at 90Hz. The smartphone has a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. A 10-bit display shows vivid colors on the screen. On-screen color reproduction is very bright and punchy, and when watching Netflix content, Amazon is very happy thanks to its HDR10+ certification. Responds very quickly to touch.

OS

Reno 8 Pro runs Android 12 plus the latest ColorOS 12.1. This OS offers a clean look and easy navigation. The OS can adjust the position of the sidebar without potentially interfering with back gestures when using standard Android gestures. The Reno 8 Pro includes some unique movements called Air Gestures by using the selfie camera. Answer calls and browse the screen with a flick of your wrist.

processor

The OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G is powered by the Dimensity 8100-Max octa-core processor seen in the OnePlus 10R. The recent launches from iQOO and OnePlus with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 will definitely make the competition tougher in the processor segment. It comes with four clocked Cortex-A55s, a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, a 780 ISP, a MediaTek APU 580 AI processing unit, and an LPDDR5 memory controller. 5nm TSMC node. The phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM configuration. No complaints about the handling of tasks. The gaming experience is also very good, you can play the game on the highest settings without glitches.The Adreno GPU used to assist the processor to enhance the gaming experience does its job very well. increase.

camera

The new OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G is equipped with triple rear camera sensors. The primary sensor is a 50MP wide-angle lens, the secondary sensor is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and the third sensor is a 2MP macro lens. The phone features a 32MP wide-angle lens for capturing selfies. The phone comes with a MariSilicon X Imaging NPU that helps capture noise-free images. The primary rear sensor features a Qual-Bayer pixel array and captures 12.5MP images by default. The images captured were very detailed, sharp, and clean. Because the camera trio has been considered to the smallest detail. The ultra-wide-angle image was also very accurate. The images captured at night were also great, but the lack of OIS is evident and you can notice the loss of fine detail.

Captured selfies are sharp and retain detail without major alterations. The rear camera sensor comes with different modes such as portrait, pro, extra HD, panorama, macro, film, slow motion, timelapse and dual view video. It can capture 4K video at 30fps in a highly detailed manner. Overall camera performance is well thought out and adequate, whatever the lighting conditions.

battery

The new OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G holds 4,500mAh of battery power and a processor with dynamic range keeps power consumption low. During our review, the phone easily lasted a full day of average use, but we did need to charge it up after intensive use like a few hours of gaming or 5-6 hours of movie playback. comes with an 80W fast charger that can charge your phone within 30 minutes.

Conclusion

OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G looks very attractive and catches your eye with its unique body color. The MariSilicon X Imaging NPU does a great job of providing detailed and clear images even at night. The only concern with the new Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G is the entry of two flagship mobile phones, OnePlus 10T and iQOO 9T, with relatively powerful processors, high-output chargers, etc. Reno 8 Pro 5G.

