iOS 16: How to Edit Sent iMessages





With iOS 16, now in beta, Apple has added some major updates to the Messages app, introducing some features that rival third-party messaging platforms have had for years. One of these changes is the ability to edit iMessages in iOS 16. Keep reading to learn how it works.

Most people with smartphones can relate to the situation when you send a text message and quickly realize that the meaning of the message is not what you intended due to a typo. The problem with Apple’s iMessage service was that in previous versions of iOS, you couldn’t do anything with a message once it was sent.

Not so in iOS 16. For the first time, Apple lets you edit messages up to 15 minutes after they’re sent.

However, before using the editing features outlined below, there are a few caveats you should know about this feature. First, it only works with iMessages, not SMS messages, so both people must have his iPhone for it to work effectively.

Second, to use the message editing feature, participants must be using Apple’s latest software updates, including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9. If you’re using an older version of iOS or Android, you’ll see the text “Edited to”. [text]” when you receive an edited iMessage.

Third, and perhaps most importantly, when you edit a message, the edit history is sent to the recipient along with your edits, so they see the original content. Recipients of edited messages can tap the small blue “edited” label to view the edit history,[編集を非表示]You can tap to hide it again.

With all that in mind, here’s how to edit a sent iMessage on an iPhone or iPad running iOS 16 or iPadOS 16. In the Messages app, open the chat thread with the sent message you want to edit. Press and hold the sent message you want to modify. (If you don’t see the option, the message was sent more than 15 minutes ago and can’t be edited.) From the popover menu[編集]Tap. Make the desired changes and tap the blue check mark on the right to confirm. If you don’t want to edit the message, tap the gray X on the left.

That’s all. Did you know you can also unsend an iMessage in iOS 16? Check out our dedicated how-to to learn how.

