Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: all the rumors about the Fold, Flip and Watch





Samsung’s annual summer launch event is just around the corner. The company will be holding his Galaxy Unpacked event in August on August 10th at 9am ET, one year and one day after last year’s foldable-focused event. . And if the rumors are to be believed, a very similar pair of foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, a new lineup of Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatches, and possibly some new ones. A lot of announcements were scheduled for the earphones.

Samsung basically showed us them in promotional images and the official trailer for the August 10th launch and Samsung smartphone bosses teased the new Samsung Galaxy foldable in a blog post about the launch so we’re on the way We know there’s a foldable, and we’re pretty sure it’s coming out soon due to the sheer amount of Watch 5 leaks. Last year also saw the announcement of the Galaxy Buds 2, a new pair of true wireless earbuds, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro were expected to launch this year. A big leak seems to have confirmed that the event itself is ready.

Samsung used its summer launch event to announce its new generation of Galaxy Note phones. But last year, it officially confirmed that it would be skipping the Galaxy Note 21 release entirely and discontinuing the brand earlier this year. , the Galaxy S22 Ultra features a Note-inspired design and a built-in S Pen stylus.

In other words, don’t expect the Note 22 to be announced this week. Instead, here’s what Samsung can offer.

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold device is designed to combine the pocketability of a typical smartphone with the large screen size of a tablet. According to a list of leaked specs posted by Twitter leaker Ice Universe, this is a 4th generation foldable that, like last year, appears to combine a 7.6-inch internal foldable display with a 6.2-inch cover display. It doesn’t appear to have changed for expression devices either. .

A leaked press shot of the Z Fold 4 suggests it may feature a design very similar to last year’s handset. They show the rear three cameras contained within an oval camera bump and what appears to be a perforated selfie cutout aimed at the center of the cover display.

100% Accurate Galaxy Z Fold47.6″ QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz6.2″ HD+ AMOLED, 120HzSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1 12GB RAM256/512GB Storage Rear Camera: 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 10MP (3x) Inner Camera: 4MP 2.0m ( UDC) External Camera: 10MPAndroid 12, OneUI 4.1.14400mAh Battery, 25W

Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) May 30, 2022

But while the devices look similar overall, there are signs that this year’s phone will see some changes. It looks like it, but Ice Universe reports that the aspect ratio of the screen may be slightly wider, closer to a square than the 5:4 aspect ratio we last saw. time.

The report suggests that some concrete upgrades are on the way as well. Apparently, there could be a faster processor this time rumored to be the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. But it also looks like the Z Fold 4 could get a camera upgrade.Like what we’ve seen with this year’s Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, according to Ice Universe, the leaked specs are 50 megs. It suggests a Pixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle, and a 10-megapixel telephoto on the back. I was.

Unfortunately, an Ice Universes leak suggests that the Fold 4 may once again have an under-display selfie camera inside. Also, the resolution is still reported to be only 4 megapixels.

Apparently leaked press shots of the Z Fold 4. Image: Evan Blass / 91Mobiles

But perhaps the foldable’s most interesting upgrade this year is thanks to Google. The Android 12L update, released earlier this year, includes many optimizations specifically aimed at large-screen devices.We also updated our own apps to work better on tablet-sized screens. , is urging third-party developers to do the same.

Galaxy Z Flip 4

According to the leak, Samsung’s next lineup of clamshell foldable smartphones, the Z Flip 4, also got a minor year-long upgrade. Leaker Evan Blass also revealed to Flip 4’s official press what he believes to be his renderings. This shows a device similar to last year’s phone. There’s a two-tone design on the back, with a pair of cameras next to a small external notification display, and on the inside, it looks like it’s gotten another punched-out notch instead of the under-display camera (thankfully) .

An obvious leaked shot of the Z Flip 4 Image: Evan Blass / 91Mobiles

That said, there are no noticeable changes. Several different leaks suggest the Z Flip 4 may feature a discreet crease where the internal screen folds in half. It’s not that the Z Flip 3’s creases were a particular problem. My colleague Dan Seifert said he basically forgot about it after only using it for a few days, but he never says no to a revamped industrial design.

If the leaks are to be believed, it’s not just the internal display that’s getting an upgrade. Ross Young, our credible source for the display leak, says the Z Flip 4 will have the 1.9-inch screen we saw on last year’s model. Instead, he said he expects to see a large 2-inch or larger notification display. Other rumored improvements include a larger 3,700mAh battery and a faster processor, his Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

galaxy watch 5

Of all the devices on this list, you may have the best idea of ​​what to expect from the Galaxy Watch 5 (with its rotating bezel), and this year we got the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. So, you can’t see the physical rotating bezel.

Images of the two smartwatches were released earlier in July by leaker Evan Blass (who else?). The Watch 5 Pro appears to be only available in a larger 45mm size (which allows it to house a larger battery), while the standard Watch 5 is widely estimated to be 44mm and 40mm2. It will be available in two smaller sizes, along with last year’s Watch 4.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (left) and Watch 5 (right). Image: Evan Blass / 91Mobiles

The details of the new features the watch can offer are slim. An FCC filing in June suggested that this year’s models could have fast charging, while another report claimed temperature sensing could be available ( may help determine if you have a fever).

Presumably the watch will include Google Assistant support at launch, but Google’s voice assistant came to the watch four months after its release.Samsung and Google ran Wear OS last year, not Tizen. Given the hype surrounding Samsung’s smartwatches, it seems very likely that the Galaxy Watch 5 will continue to run Wear OS 3.

Galaxy Buds Pro 2

There weren’t a ton of leaks about the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 until this week, when WinFuture.de shared what it claims are official photos and specs for the earbuds.

According to the report, we expected the Buds Pro 2’s big feature to be a redesign and improved active noise cancellation. Other specs include water resistance up to IPX7, 10mm drivers, 360-degree audio, Bluetooth 5.3, 8 hours runtime per charge, extendable up to 29 hours with a case. Given that the Galaxy Buds 2 delivered 7.5 hours with non-ANC battery and 5 hours with ANC on, I expected the 8 hours of battery life to be without ANC.

9to5Google previously reported that the earbuds will cost $230 (up from $200 for the original Buds Pro) and may feature support for 24-bit audio, but WinFuture has confirmed that they will be available in Europe. It says it will cost $229. The company needs to step up its game to make Buds Pro 2 stand out.

A leaked image allegedly showing the Galaxy Buds Pro 2. Image: WinFuture.de

Most of Samsung’s announcements are usually leaked before an event like this, but there’s always hope that the South Korean company might have a surprise in store. Will there be SmartThings’ new smart home features? Or will it be the return of the Galaxy Home Bixby smart speaker? Honestly, the last one seems unlikely. But dreaming is fun, right?

