UAE aims to convert oil wealth into technological prowess – TechCrunch





The Middle East has long been considered an oil region, but the United Arab Emirates aims to change this with a strong focus on growing the country’s technology and startup scene.

In the first half of 2022, the Middle East region brought in $1.73 billion in investments in 354 deals. That’s a 64% year-over-year growth, up from his $1.2 billion-plus in the first half of 2021. The UAE has accepted her 46% of the total venture capital received in the Middle East and Africa in 2021, according to the country’s economy ministry.

In 2016, the UAE reached its goal of becoming a technology and start-up hub by establishing the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park to incubate companies in various industries, including water management, renewable energy, transportation, manufacturing and agriculture. I started focusing.

TechCrunch highlighted some of the recent tech activity coming out of the United Arab Emirates. This includes the fact that the country plans to put his $800 million into a fund to invest in space initiatives, the region is now home to the world’s largest vertical farm, and he has invested in local proptech startup Huspy. global investment.

In 2017, the UAE created a post for the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, with His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al-Ollama, who previously worked in the banking and telecommunications sectors, taking up the post.

HE Al Olama recently spoke with me about Emerati’s burgeoning startup and venture capital ecosystem and national approaches to attracting US VC investment. Below are highlights from our conversation, lightly edited for clarity and length.

TechCrunch: Is the Venture Capital presence in the United Arab Emirates fairly new?

Al Orama: Geography shows that over 50% of venture capital investments across the region are concentrated in the UAE. That’s interesting, but when you actually look at the size of the population, it’s even more interesting because we’re talking about a very high concentration of very high quality talent and an ecosystem that allows startups to thrive. It becomes a thing. Startups that don’t just start, but actually go through different stages of scaling up.

Venture capital and investment in the region exceeded $1 billion last year. Do you see an increase this year, or is it about the same as last year?

Investments in the first half of the year far exceeded expectations. Of all his investments in the first six months, $1.73 billion was invested in the Middle East, of which 37.2% was in his UAE. So it’s actually quite a lot. Looking at the comparison from 2022 to 2021, January is 2.5 times that of February, March is 1.5 times, April is 1.5 times, May is 1.4 times, and June is 1.2 times. That’s the whole region. What it does tell us is that global investors are interested in the region. And the theory that the United Arab Emirates still makes up the largest part of it compared to other countries in the region that are supposed to have a large population or market size was developed a few years ago when we It shows that the snowball has started to roll at the startup you are working on. I have it and it’s actually getting bigger. I think we are just getting started.

How have you been able to attract technology companies to the UAE?

Tax exemption is definitely one of the incentives, but today the UAE is the financial hub of the region and one of the top financial hubs in the world. There is a lot of capital here ready to deploy. One of the big advantages is that many investors feel more comfortable investing in companies located in the UAE due to the transparency of the court system. Government laws are friendly to the private sector. It is an environment in which people can thrive because they are not marginalized or disadvantaged because of their particular ethnicity, gender or nationality. It is known to be a place where anyone in the world can actually succeed. In addition, the infrastructure is very advanced in terms of road quality and smartphone penetration, with one of the highest smartphone penetration rates in the world.

The government has rolled out various incentives over the years, including startup-friendly policies. If someone were to move to the United Arab Emirates, what would they need to know?

We looked at all the different sectors that support the environment for startups and tried to put in incentives to make people actually like something in the UAE as opposed to elsewhere. Did. In most countries it is very difficult to get a visa. If you are a talent and work specifically in the digital economy that we are so focused on, you can get permanent or long-term residency in no time. It means you can start. Third, there are a lot of different programs such as very attractive incubators, accelerators and government contracts.

TC: How did the UAE mandate for AI work and what were the plans to get it started?

We asked what we were really trying to decipher. Whether it’s a positive or a negative potential, what exactly is the UAE’s potential and how can we effectively deploy AI across the country in ways that improve quality of life? Is it okay? Quality of life is actually the main driver of AI. As is the case in many countries, it is not of economic interest. Second, it is difficult to ensure that our policies and laws actually favor us regarding the negative consequences of AI adoption, whether local or global. If AI fails elsewhere, how do we ease the burden? Our motto from the beginning has been to build a responsible artificial intelligence nation that will serve not only today, but also in the future. .

Do you think the UAE will struggle to attract US talent and investment because the region is known for human rights violations?

The Middle East has a reputation for being a tough region for a variety of reasons, from conflict to failed governance. and has a very tolerant multinational community of working, learning and playing.

Why are startups and venture capital backing such an important driver for the region?

A few reasons: First, if you look at the history of the UAE, it has always been a nation of merchants, always looking to support business and unlock opportunities. Second, we have been very vocal about our ambition to diversify away from oil. This can be seen through investments in renewable energy and other parts of the economy – the digital economy – to ensure competitiveness and comparability. From all over the world to developed countries and developed countries. Finally, we are not a big country, so we cannot compete with other countries where labor costs are cheaper in certain sectors. Incredible profits can be made from talent that can produce output, even if it is very expensive. That’s what we’re actually aiming for.

