



The internet has come to an end, and Snopes was half-hearted on the idea that George Jetson, the fictional but beloved cartoon character of TV’s The Jetsons, was born on July 31, 2022, earlier this week. George J. Jetson, digital index The operator of the fictional Space Sprockets company (valued at over $1 billion by Forbes), intermittently on television between 1962 and 1989. He was the patriarch of Hannah Barbara’s eponymous Jetsons, a ubiquitous cartoon that aired for nearly 70 episodes. 100 years later, in the space age of 2062.

Despite its relatively small number of episodes, the show spanned a generation of Saturday morning cereal-chomping kids and future engineers, despite being canceled after just one season. It has undoubtedly had a great cultural impact.

The show presented what now seems like archaic social interaction in the 1960s, but has now become commonplace with flat screens, tablets, videoconferencing, pill cameras, esports, smartwatches, and more. I was imagining some cool new technology. And like his other popular sci-fi shows (such as Star Trek), the cartoon is even reportedly the main motivation for current innovations, such as the founding of the iRobot company and the development of the Roomba AI vacuum cleaner. I’m here. Colin Angle, co-founder of iRobots, says Rosie, her Jetsons robot maid, has made a huge impact on the industry. But she does more than clean up, and in some ways she may still be something of a target when it comes to the future of robotics.

Jetson family robot maid Rosie and Atom

(Credit: meunierd / Shutterstock)

What stands out about Jetsons is that unlike many sci-fi canons, the show didn’t create a dystopian future like Black Mirror or a utopian future like Star Trek. Rather, The Jetsons, despite being set in the Stone Age, creates a future that, like Hannah Barbara’s other comic book hit, The Flintstones, reflects a society as familiar in the late 20th century. Presented with amazing technology.

Part of that Star Trek utopia also happened to be a milestone this week with the death of Nichelle Nichols, better known as Lieutenant Uhura, who was a member of the multi-ethnic, multi-sex Star Trek Bridge. Nichols’ influence from this show, as well as her influence on , is credited with helping draw the first American female astronaut Sally Ride and the first black female astronaut Mae Jemison into astronautics. [NASA astronaut] program.

The technology presented in both Star Trek and The Jetsons tends to be useful and beneficial to humanity, but in reality many revolutionary technologies are inherently double-edged swords. and can do both good and bad. So last week, United Nations Chief Executive and Secretary-General António Guterres announced that humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation.

One of the cleanest and safest forms of energy, nuclear power is also the destructive power of over 13,000 weapons in the world’s arsenal. Arguably, this relationship between the good and bad of nuclear energy has also led to legislation and decisions to phase out many nuclear power plants in Europe. The ill-timed coincides with Russia’s war with Ukraine, which has resulted in a focus on locally produced nuclear energy rather than the heightened uncertainty associated with natural gas from Russia. It was the resulting power crisis felt by many European countries.

But you don’t necessarily have to look down at the Minuteman ICBM silo to understand the dangers to humanity from various forms of innovation. Last week also saw reports of two separate incidents of space debris from a Chinese rocket and a SpaceX rocket landing in Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia respectively. Given all of this and the growing number of rockets falling to Earth uncontrolled, a new study from Nature Astronomy suggests that over the next decade someone will be more likely to be killed by a rocket from above. is shown. Space debris continues to be a significant problem in space exploration. Space debris is so endemic that researchers have recently proposed that by searching for orbiting space debris fields, we can find other planets that host intelligent life.

Many non-governmental organizations have sought to address this issue. For example, the EPFL Space Center (eSpace) has launched a space sustainability rating system. This is a graded scoring system that recognizes efforts and encourages sustainable building and operating practices, such as space debris mitigation.

Nonetheless, space debris remains a very intractable problem. This is because all space missions leave a characteristic debris field associated with one of the many steps taken to bring payloads into space. Currently, both international incentives and enforcement structures are lacking to meaningfully reduce this problem. However, some countries have relevant national laws and regulations.

Thus, the just-published McGill-Manuel on International Law Applicable to the Military Use of Outer Space is a comprehensive, multinational, six-year project to clarify international law relating to the military use of outer space. and is defined in Rule 129. Rights and Obligations Regarding Creation of Space Debris. However, to the extent necessary to comply with other rules of international law, States and international organizations shall limit the creation of space debris when conducting space activities, including military space activities.

But it’s not just public institutions like the military that create space debris concerns. Some of these concerns stem from the growing number of private players in the space race. This is another innovation predicted by the Jetsons who saw George vacationing on the Moon. Private His Moonhattan His Tilton Hotel is a parody of the Hilton Hotel His Companies promise to build the first hotel on the moon in his late 50’s. If Hilton builds its Jetsons-inspired hotel on the moon, we hope it does it in a safe and sustainable manner.

Dr. Dov Greenbaum is Director of the Zvi Meitar Institute for Legal Implications of Emerging Technologies at Reichman University’s Harry Rajiner School of Law.

