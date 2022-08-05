Technological innovation will help farmers make a climate-friendly transition





A team of scientists is participating in an EMR food screening project run by universities, researchers and companies in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands in an attempt to help producers transition to climate-friendly food production.

New innovations will enable farmers to accurately quantify the number of vitamins in fruits and vegetables in real time. Photo: Pixabay

According to Euronews, the aim of the project is, on the one hand, to adapt a co-creation process between EU farmers and food producers, as well as technology SMEs in the region, to provide them with best practices and technology. It was to provide up-to-date insights on progress. On the other hand, major local universities.

The project’s flagship device is a biosensor, which has yet to be fully commercialized, to accurately quantify the number of vitamins in cucumbers and other fruits and vegetables in real time while the crop is still on land. I can do it.

This information is essential for farmers and food producers to adjust variables such as the correct humidity level required by plants, for example to improve the nutritional quality of crops.

“Usually, if you want to know how many vitamins a vegetable or fruit contains, it takes at least a few days to get this reading back, because this reading has to be sent to a lab and sent back.

Now you can measure with the sensor. We have the right information in minutes,” John van Helden, director and owner of technology company Yookr in Holst, Holland, told Euronews.

Biosensors use color coding to detect different vitamins in food, and the chemical or receptor part of the biosensor can determine the exact vitamin content of the fruit.

This aspect of the project was developed by scientists from Maastricht University in the Netherlands.

The total cost was Rs 1.9 million (roughly R32.2 million) and about 50% of the project was funded by the EU cohesion policy.

According to Euronews, communication and public awareness have also been essential for agriculture to transition to long-term sustainability.

Therefore, not only food producers, but also consumers need to be able to accurately determine the nutritional value of the food they consume.

“One of the things you do [as a consumer may] What I want to know is how many nutrients are in my food. You walk into a supermarket and it says it’s good for your health, but is it actually good for you?

Therefore, having a sensor that can quickly determine that this is the amount of vitamin C in the body would be very beneficial.

The Brightlands Campus (Greenport Venlo), the Netherlands’ high-tech agriculture and horticulture innovation hub, made this a top priority.

“We reached out to all these innovative companies who really wanted to do something to get consumers. [to become healthier]it helps us not only be more conscious, but also think about new innovations,” the company said in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.farmersweekly.co.za/agri-news/world/tech-innovation-helps-farmers-with-climate-smart-transition/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos