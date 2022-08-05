$80 Off 2021 iPad With 256GB Storage (and Headphone Jack)





Originally priced at $479, the 256 GB version of the 9th generation iPad is now slashed to $399, the highest price ever at Walmart. This iPad uses he A13 Bionic CPU instead of the faster M1 found in other models, but it still has plenty of power for any app. His 2160 x 1620 resolution display at 10.2 inches looks great. A key selling point might be the 3.5mm audio jack for some. There are rumors that Apple’s next entry-level iPad may get rid of the headphone jack entirely, but we won’t know for sure until Apple shows it off.

2021 iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB)

Apple’s latest entry-level iPad represents a slight update with a new A13 Bionic chip and a 12MP front camera that supports ApplesCenter Stage features.

Even without a powerful graphics card, the Asus ROG Flow X13 is a good laptop for gaming and other tasks. Regular price is $1,599.99, but Best Buy has reduced the Flow X13 to $1,299.99. This is the lowest price ever for this convertible 2-in-1.

The 13.4-inch Flow X13 features a 1920 x 1200 display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Best of all, it has a 16:10 aspect ratio display so you can see more content on your screen at once. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, which is AMD’s best mobile CPU. Attempting to play demanding titles at high graphics settings will push the RTX 3050 Ti graphics card to its limits, but it should deliver a solid gaming experience with low expectations. It makes an external GPU for the X13 that houses an RTX 3080 that could be a big boost, but costs about the same as the laptop itself.Read our Flow X13 2021 review.

Asus ROG Flow X13

You can buy this 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop and an external graphics card amp for $3,000, but if you want casual gaming, it’s a great value on its own.

Office Depot is currently offering $20 off select Logitech accessories when you use code SELFMADETECH at checkout. This promotion includes Logitech MX Keys and MX Keys Mini Keyboards, Logitech MX Vertical and Signature M650 Wireless Mouse. It’s not a huge discount, but it’s a rare drop in price for this Logitech gear. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite picks.

The MX Keys series keyboards have a look and feel similar to Apple’s Magic Keyboard, with low-profile scissor switches and backlit keys. Both models can connect to your device via Bluetooth or his included 2.4GHz wireless dongle. Full size MX Keys model with number pad is discounted to $99.99 (usually $119.99) and 60% layout MX Keys Mini is $79.99 (usually $99.99) when code is used at checkout .

Logitech MX Keys Wireless Keyboard

Logitechs MX Keys are a good replacement for Apple’s discontinued space gray accessory. A full-size wireless keyboard with backlit keys, numeric keypad, and the ability to connect to three devices via Bluetooth.

Logitech MX Key Mini

This wireless 60% keyboard from Logitech pairs with your device via Bluetooth or 2.4Ghz wireless and features a low profile design.

One of our back-to-school gift guide picks, the Logitech Signature M650 is a handy wireless mouse available in a variety of fun colorways. The regular price is $39.99, but you can get it now for $19.99 if you checkout with the code SELFMADETECH above. The uniquely shaped Logitech MX Vertical is also eligible for a discount, dropping the regular $99.99 price to $79.99.

The Logitech Signature M650 is an ambidextrous wireless mouse powered by a single AA battery that lasts up to 24 months without needing new batteries. The M650 features a classic five-button layout, includes a 4,000 DPI sensor, and can be paired with devices using Bluetooth or 2.4Ghz wireless connectivity.

The ergonomically designed Logitech MX Vertical may seem strange at first, but it can be very helpful for those who suffer from repetitive stress. MX Vertical charges via USB-C and lasts up to 4 months on a single charge. The MX Vertical’s unconventional design sacrifices little in terms of functionality, featuring his usual five-button layout with an extra button under the thumb. It also includes the same he 4,000 DPI sensor found in Logitech’s productivity-focused mice.

Logitech Signature M650

The Logitech Signature M650 is a great portable mouse that pairs with your device using Bluetooth or USB connectivity, runs off a single AA battery, and is available in a variety of colorways.

Logitech MX Vertical

This ergonomic upright mouse from Logitech is designed to reduce the strain caused by repetitive stress on your wrist. MX Vertical charges via USB-C and can be paired with devices using a 2.4Ghz wireless dongle or Bluetooth connection.

Hark! More deals to start your weekend Sign up for our newsletter Verge Deals

Subscribe to get the best Verge-approved technical information of the week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/good-deals/2022/8/5/23291851/2021-ipad-logitech-mx-keys-mouse-asus-rog-flow-laptop-deal-sale The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos