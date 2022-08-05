Activision Results Show Call of Dutys Vulnerability





Activision Blizzard has been demonstrating quarterly since Call of Duty: Vanguard released last November to unusually poor reviews, so focusing on a single franchise could backfire badly. I have.

Pushing the news: Earlier this week, the publisher announced its spring quarter results, which were significantly below its spring 2021 results, and the blame lies with Call of Duty.

Financial shortfall: Net bookings (amount players spent on games) for the full quarter were $1.6 billion, compared to $1.9 billion in the year-ago quarter. Remember: Activision Blizzard is made up of his three companies, Activision (Call of Duty) and Blizzard (Overwatch). , World of Warcraft) and King (Candy Crush). Most of the fall in spring 2022 comes from Activision itself, which reported a $271 million drop in operating profit compared to last spring, with Blizzard dropping less and King growing.

In plain English, far fewer people are playing or spending money on Call of Duty this year.

The company’s monthly active users say much less = 33 million less.The player base is still huge. Activision had 94 million players in June. Blizzard was 27 million. King was 240 million.

Between the lines: Activision and Call of Duty can be equated in any of these results.

This is not the 2000s, when the Activision label was balancing CoD releases with games from Guitar Heroes and Tony Hawk Pro Skater, and gasp, original games. These days, Activisions’ massive studio of over 3,000 developers creates Call of Duty content all year round. They have annual premium he releases, Fortnite rival Warzone, and mobile versions of Call of Duty, along with regular seasonal updates for all of these games.

Activision’s problem: Vanguard sold millions, but millions less than its predecessor. It let the fans down and the fans bailed it out. And the once-hot Warzone has cooled.

A CoD vulnerability has left investors to steer towards the next CoD and Warzone releases scheduled for this fall. It contextualizes the years-long push to make the game as good as it could have wiped out last fall’s Call of Duty rival Battlefield’s underwhelming release, and among others the FIFA and Apex Legends series We were able to promote a strong performance in

The big picture: No need to cry for Activision Blizzard, ready to be bought by Microsoft at a premium price if regulators approve it.

And it’s no wonder that despite the high profile Microsoft, which owns Call of Duty, the company’s executives have always identified the trusty King as a key prize.

