Amazon Acquires iRobot for $1.7 Billion to Extend Its Digital Dominance in the Home





Amazon is taking big steps to become the digital center of your home.

The company has announced plans to acquire iRobot for $1.7 billion. This brings the hugely successful Roomba robot vacuum into the same family as the Ring doorbell and Alexa.

Dave Limp, SVP of Amazon Devices, said in a statement that saving time is important, and that chores take up precious time. Over the years, the iRobot team has proven their ability to reinvent the way people clean with incredibly practical and ingenious products.

Amazon hasn’t said what plans it has for iRobot, but there could be deeper integration with Echo devices. (The user can already connect her two devices and use voice commands to start the vacuum.)

It’s the fourth-largest deal in Amazon’s history, following the $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods, the $8.5 billion it spent on MGM, and last month’s $3.9 billion deal for One Medical.

iRobot blazed a trail for home robotic vacuum cleaners, but has struggled lately, with revenue down 30% in its second-quarter earnings. The company recently announced plans to cut his 10% of its workforce.

iRobot has so far stuck mainly to vacuums and mops, but Amazon believes the company’s reach could be broadened. One area of ​​increasing interest in the robotics field is in the field of lawn mowers. Husqvarna, Positec Tool Corp., and Toro all have or plan to deploy products next year.

While the market is still in its infancy in the US, it is growing rapidly in parts of Europe.

[Buyers were] Patrik Jagenstedt, director of advanced development at Husqvarnas Robotics & AI Lab, told Fortune: If you buy a new lawn mower, buy a robotic lawn mower. This is so much more than not having to use a lawnmower, it gives me the peace of mind and peace of mind that I don’t have to think about it.

Colin Angle, chairman and CEO of iRobot, will continue to lead the company after the transaction closes.

Amazon shares our passion for building thoughtful innovations that enable people to do more in their homes, and our team will do more than this to continue our mission. I can’t think of a place.

Sign up for the Fortune Features mailing list and never miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews and surveys.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2022/08/05/amazon-buys-irobot-roomba-1-7-billion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos