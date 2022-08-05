DuckDuckGo blocks more Microsoft ad-tracking scripts to improve browser privacy





After it was revealed in May that privacy-focused web browser DuckDuckGos (DDG) allowed Microsoft tracking scripts on third-party websites, Microsoft now says it will start blocking them as well. . DuckDuckGos browsers have third-party tracker loading protection by default, already blocking scripts embedded in websites such as Facebook and Google, but until now Microsoft’s scripts from Bing and LinkedIn domains (third-party party cookies) passed.

A security researcher named Zach Edwards pointed to exclusions he believed he found while auditing the browser’s privacy claims, which are particularly interesting because Microsoft is a partner in serving ads on the DDG search engine. (while promising not to create with that data). It monitors user profiles to target ads, rather than making contextual decisions about which ads to display.)

DuckDuckGo CEO Gabe Weinberg said at the time that the reason was its search syndication deal with Microsoft, with further updates on third-party tracker prevention coming.DuckDuckGo’s own words tracking is tracking. The objection was to use the phrase the company used for its privacy sandbox advertising technology, which replaces Google’s cookies.

Weinberg now writes in a blog post: He has heard from many users and understands that he did not meet user expectations regarding one of his web tracking protections in the browser. DuckDuckGo has pledged to be more transparent about the trackers its browsers and extensions are protecting users from, making a tracker blocklist available and a new help page to provide more information about how tracking protection works. Provide users with a lot of information.

In an email to The Verge, Kamyl Bazbaz, the company’s vice president of communications, said most Microsoft scripts were already blocked by other protections in the browser, adding that as a result of this new update, many more It claimed to have run tests to confirm that blocking was occurring. We found that for his top 1,000 websites, the increase was only 0.25%.

One thing that won’t be blocked by default after the change rolls out this week is a script from bat.bing.com that loads right after a user clicks on one of DDG’s search ads, and it’s running on an advertiser’s site. It’s used to measure the effectiveness of advertising. But according to the blog post, DuckDuckGo third-party tracker loading protection blocks Microsoft scripts in all other contexts. Weinberg says users can get around this by disabling ads in his DuckDuckGo search settings. DuckDuckGo, like several other companies, says it is working on a non-profiling technology to replace scripts, but it isn’t ready yet.

Criticism of DuckDuckGos continues to focus on Google’s advertising profile and all the data it tends to collect from its various products. If you look at Google’s parent company Alphabet’s $257 billion in revenue in 2021, most of it will come from advertising.

But there are good reasons to watch Microsoft’s advertising efforts as well. Beyond the deal to back Netflix’s ad-supported streaming service, it also makes billions of dollars from internet advertising. And we’ve built our own cross-platform ad tech giant with a reach of over a billion people. If DuckDuckGo promises to provide users with more overall protection than other browsers, it needs to continue to prove it, and more transparency helps.

Update 8:25AM ET: Updated to note that directly loading the bat.bing.com script after clicking an ad is allowed, but not otherwise.

