Google Pixel 6a hits record low on Amazon





Back to school sales are plentiful, and there are plenty of ways to save on the latest and greatest gadgets.

Prime members currently have the 128GB Google Pixel 6a on sale for just $399 on Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s $50 off the $499 MSRP, the lowest price ever, and one of the best deals for his Pixel 6a we’ve seen so far. The Google Pixel 6a is so good it’s been called the best phone under $500. This version is unlocked so you can bring it to your network of choice.You may need to be signed in to your Prime account to view this sale. It retails for $436.52, but you can save an additional $37.52 when you check out using a digital coupon. (Log into your Prime account and check the coupon box under Retail Price).

The Google Pixel 6a is one of the best mid-range smartphones we’ve seen so far. It takes great photos for under $500, features a bright display, and is compact enough to fit in your pocket. Plus, you get the power of Google’s Tensor chipset without breaking the bank. You might call the Pixel 6a mid-range, but it’s firmly on our list of best phones.

Of course, the Google Pixel 7 series has already been confirmed to arrive later this year. Details are still pretty scarce, but buying a new Pixel phone may still be a long way off. Hmm. If you want an affordable Android smartphone, this is the one for you.

Need more tech before school resumes? Check out our ultimate back-to-school guide to make sure you have everything you need before summer ends.

