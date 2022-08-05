TelioEV Appoints Mukesh Bansal as Chief Technology Officer (CTO)





TelioEV, an electric vehicle (EV) charging network provider, has announced the hiring of Mukesh Bansal as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Mukesh Bansal brings nearly 20 years of leadership experience in IoT and robotics product solutions and customer engagement. Prior to TelioEV, Mukesh held leadership positions at Signify Innovations India Limited (formerly his Philips Lighting solutions) and Hitech Robotics Systemz. At TelioEV, Mukesh Bansal will oversee all product business development, identify technology solutions and develop his ecosystem of partners for TelioEV products.

TelioEV is a start-up from TelioLabs, a green technology innovation company focused on using technology for sustainability. TelioEV helps users to locate all nearby EV charging stations. TelioEV is committed to reducing its carbon footprint. The app is a data-savvy platform for all EV charging-related solutions across the industry, from front-end mobile applications to back-end high-end analytical performance assessment and improvement tools.

Commenting on the appointment, TelioLabs Founder and CEO Amit Singh said: His vast and deep technical and business experience will help TelioEV have an integrated approach to achieving its strategic goals. I look forward to working closely with him to capitalize on the right opportunities and continue to deliver results that impact value.

Based in Noida, Mukesh also leads building firmware functions and building end-to-end products in the IoT and EV domains.

TelioEV Chief Technology Officer Mukesh Bansal said of his appointment: TelioEV has the potential to become a market leader in the EV charging provider segment and I am honored to have the opportunity to work with the team.

TelioEV is a digital SaaS solution for a complete EV economy. TelioEV not only includes a SaaS solution for EV charging management and EV charging roaming, but also provides the ability to aggregate all different charging and service stations of a vehicle.

