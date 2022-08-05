Amazon wants to map your home, so you bought an iRobot





When I spoke with iRobots’ Colin Angle earlier this summer, he explained how iRobot OS, the latest software operating system for robot vacuums and mops, will enable household bots to better understand your home and your habits. He said that he would be able to understand deeply. This takes on a whole new meaning with today’s news that Amazon acquired iRobot for his $1.7 billion.

From a smart home perspective, it’s clear that Amazon wants iRobot-generated maps to give us a deeper understanding of our homes. Vacuum companies have detailed knowledge of our floor plans and, importantly, how they change. Recognize if there is one (how new it is) and if you’ve recently converted a guest room into a children’s room.

Knowing your floor plan gives you context.Context matters in the smart home

This kind of data is digital gold for companies whose main goal is to sell more. While I’m interested in how Amazon can leverage iRobots technology to improve its smart home ambitions, many are rightfully concerned about its privacy implications. People want their home automation to work better, but they don’t want to give up the details of their lives for more convenience.

This is a conundrum for the entire tech world, but in our homes it’s much more personal. Combining Amazon’s history of sharing data with law enforcement through its Ring subsidiary, the ever-listening Echo smart speaker (for the wake word), and now a thorough knowledge of floor plans, we’re able to make quite a difference in our daily lives. Get the complete picture.

Roomba j7 has an AI-powered front-facing camera that can identify objects in your home.

Each connected iRobot walks the Roomba vacuum and mop around the house several times a week, mapping and remapping the space. iRobot’s latest model, the j7, adds an AI-powered front-facing camera, which Angle says he’s detected over 43 million objects in people’s homes. Other models have low-resolution cameras pointing at the ceiling for navigation.

All of this makes it more likely that this purchase isn’t about robotics. If that was Amazon’s wish, it would have acquired iRobot years ago. Instead, it probably acquired a company (relatively bargain-priced iRobot just reported a 30% drop in revenue in the face of increased competition) in order to take a closer look inside the house. why? Because knowing the floor plan provides context. And in the smart home, where Amazon plays a big role, context matters.

Marja Koopmans, director of Alexa smart home, said in an interview last month that she truly believes in ambient intelligence, an environment in which devices are woven together by AI to offer far more than a device can do on its own. . Multiple data points are required for ambient intelligence to work. With detailed maps of our homes and the ability to communicate directly with more smart home devices when Matter arrives, Amazon’s vision of ambient intelligence in the smart home suddenly becomes much more achievable.

Astro Amazon’s adorable home bot may have tried to get that data. This robot has great mapping capabilities with sensors and cameras that can tell you everything from your refrigerator location to which room you are currently in. Clearly, Amazon already had the capabilities that iRobot does. But at $1,000, with limited features (you couldn’t even vacuum a home vacuum), and no general availability date, the Astro won’t be getting that information to Amazon anytime soon.

Amazon’s Astro Robot can create a map of your home.

The Rings Always Home Cam has a similar mapping feature, allowing flying cameras to safely navigate your home. This product, which costs only $250 and has a very clear security focus, has a greater reach than Astro. But you can’t buy it yet.

So what iRobot brings to Amazon is context at scale. As Angle told me in his May, the barrier to next-level AI in robotics is not better AI. That context, says Angle. For ten years we could understand the utterance to go to the kitchen and bring me a beer. It doesn’t matter if I don’t understand what you’re saying or if I can understand what you’re saying. iRobot OS provides some of that context, and because it’s cloud-based, you can easily share information with other devices. (Currently, users can opt out of Roomba’s Smart Her Maps feature, which saves her mapping data and shares it between her iRobot devices.)

A view of the Roomba j7s map and AI-powered camera features.

Context makes smart homes smarter. Devices can function better and work together without the homeowner having to program the device or display any prompts. Angle used the connected air purifier example (iRobot, aka Amazon now owns his Aeris air purifier). The air purifier could automatically know which room it was in using the iRobot OS cloud.that is [know] I’m in the kitchen It’s okay to make more noise. And there are many sources of pollutants here. Compared to roles in the bedroom, Angle says it will be different.

Amazon currently owns four smart home brands (based on the Alexa platform, as well as Echo smart speakers and smart displays): home security company Ring, low-cost camera company Blink, and mesh Wi. -Fi pioneer Eero. Add iRobot, and Amazon has many of the ingredients needed to create a near-sentient smart home. It is something that can predict what the user wants to do and do it without asking the user. This is something Amazon has already started with his Hunches feature.

But consumer confidence is a major obstacle. Amazon has much more to do to prove the value of this kind of free home access. Hmm.

Photo by Jennifer Pattison Tuhy/The Verge

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/23293687/amazon-irobot-acquisition-purchase-smarthome-intelligence-privacy-analysis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos