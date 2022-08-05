Nissan Maxima says goodbye – at least for now





The Nissan Maxima as we know it will disappear after model year 2023. But that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the end of Maxima’s name.

A Nissan spokesperson said, “Maxima is one of the most recognizable Nissan nameplates in North America.” We have announced that we are discontinuing production.”

40 years of practical fun

The Maxima debuted in the 1981 model year when Nissan was still called the Datsun in the United States. Nissan took the Datsun 810, stretched the bonnet to accommodate a larger inline six-cylinder engine, and rebranded it as the 810 Maxima for the American market.

For eight generations, it has been decorated in a sportier and more luxurious way. By the third generation, Nissan marketed the Maxima as a “four-door sports car” and a family sedan that turned into a road toy after dropping the kids off.

Marketing says the average person would buy a Nissan Altima. but, you are? you have more fun than that Walk through the showroom to the more exciting Maxima.

The current Maxima is expensive for a Nissan sedan, starting at $37,840 with an additional $1,095. But it delivers on that promise by blending the comfortable rideability of his front-wheel-drive family sedan with 300 horsepower of fun and surprisingly lively handling. As one of our test drivers said, “Crossover SUVs just can’t spark the same driving pleasure, so let’s be thankful that cars like the Maxima are still in circulation.”

for now. This leads to Nissan’s statement. It’s a little more interesting than a simple cancellation notice.

this may be a feint

A spokesperson seems to explain the demise of the four-door sports car: , needs more electrification. ”

But it ends… mysteriously. “Stay tuned for upcoming Nissan Maxima news as we power our journeys through exciting vehicles and technological innovation,” it reads.

Upcoming Maxima News?

Could Nissan’s electrified future have room for a four-door sports car? Electric vehicles are known for their fast acceleration. An electric engine does not build power in a curve like a combustion engine does, but in an instant he has 100% torque available. That means electric cars can be enjoyed at neighborhood speeds.

You know, that’s how Nissan designed the Maxima. The current Maxima may actually disappear after the 2023 model year. However, there is no doubt that the nameplate will return to electric vehicles in the near future.

