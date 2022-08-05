Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Launch: Specs Details





South Korean smartphone brand Samsung today launched the A23 5G. The Samsung phone has been featured on the company’s official website along with some images and specifications.

The all-new Samsung A23 5G features a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display with Full HD+ screen resolution. This handset works with One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. So far, Samsung has not mentioned his SoC, but has said that the device will be powered by an octa-core chipset. Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, the Samsung A23 supports Bluetooth v5.1 and dual-band WiFi for connectivity.

The Korean smartphone brand has yet to announce smartphone pricing. Recall, the Samsung A23 5G predecessor launched in India in July 2021 at a price of his Rs. $19,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. On the other hand, the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 21,999 and comes in mint, violet, and gray colors. Samsung’s Galaxy A23 is expected to be in a similar range.

According to images shared by Samsung, the upcoming Galaxy A23 5G will likely come in blue, white, pink and black colors.

In terms of camera features, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G packs a quad rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. According to Samsung, the flagship rear camera is also equipped with optical image stabilization. This smartphone features an 8 MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture on the front of the smartphone.

Speaking of different sensors, Samsung devices have fingerprint scanners, accelerometers, gyro sensors, geomagnetic sensors, grip sensors, virtual lighting sensors, and virtual proximity sensors. The handset measures 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4mm and weighs about 197g.

Meanwhile, Samsung is ready to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, 2022 at 6:30 PM (IST).

first article

