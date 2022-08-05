Google Docs tips and tricks to make your life easier





Google Docs is part of Google Workspace. Used by millions of people around the world, it allows users to create, sync, and access documents across devices. Over the years, Google has added several new features to his web-based platform. You may have used Google Docs for a while, but there are some features you may not be familiar with. The list below describes underrated features that improve productivity and save time.

1. Compose and send an email from Google Docs

Send emails directly through Gmail without leaving Google Docs.

This is a very useful trick if your job involves sending emails. To compose and send an email from Google Docs, at the top of the screen[挿入]Click[構成要素]go to[下書きメール]Click to display a screen similar to the Gmail compose window. Note that any text you enter in the document will be sent as part of the email body, not as an attachment.

2. Find links using Google Docs

When users want to hyperlink some text, they usually copy the link from the address bar and paste it into the hyperlink box. This can be quite time consuming if you insert many links. To save you time, you can let Google Docs do all the heavy lifting for you. Just highlight the text you want to hyperlink and Docs will suggest links for her URL. This feature is very useful when browsing brands and websites.

3. Insert images directly from Google Search

On the right you’ll see the Google Images panel, where you can search for photos without leaving Docs.

Many users download images from Google Search and upload them to Google Docs. If you are in the same boat,[挿入]Click the dropdown menu and[画像]under the section[ウェブを検索]Just select the option and search for images on Google. Please note that some of these images may be copyrighted.

4. Voice input

If you use the dictation feature a lot, you’ll be happy to know that Google Docs has a dictation tool built into it. It’s under the Tools dropdown menu. If you’re lazy, use the CTRL + SHIFT + S shortcut. Please note that this feature is only available for Chrome users.

5. Easily insert special characters

Insert special character menu in Google Docs.

Whenever users want to use special characters, they tend to copy them from websites or text. Thankfully, Google Docs has[挿入]of the menu[特殊文字]There is a huge list of special characters that can be accessed by navigating to the button.

6. Download documents in various formats

Google Docs saves files in .docx by default, but you have the option to download documents in .pdf, .txt, .epub, and other formats. this is,[ファイル]of the menu[ダウンロード]it’s in the options.

7. Install extensions

Workspace Marketplace is Google Docs’ own extension marketplace.

Similar to extensions for your internet browser, Google Docs offers a variety of extensions to help you be more productive.[拡張機能]Simply click the dropdown menu to[アドオン]under the menu[アドオンを取得]A button appears.

8. Integration with Google Meet

Earlier this year, Google began rolling Meet integration for Google Docs users. This allows users to easily join meetings or initiate video calls from within the app.To do so, at the top of the page[Meet]Just find the button and choose to start or join the meeting.

9. Customized Shortcuts

Google Docs allows you to create custom shortcuts in addition to predefined shortcuts.

Regular Google Docs users are likely aware of the default keyboard shortcuts. However, Google Docs allows you to create your own shortcuts. To do this,[ツール]of the menu[設定]It is in[自動置換]Go to options.

10. Save to Google Keep

Did you know that you can select text and save it as a note in Keep? It’s that easy. Simply select the text you want to save as a note and right-click. You will see an option called Save to Keep. Click it to automatically save the selected text as a note in Google Keep.

We hope these simple tips and tricks will help you improve your overall productivity and make your life easier.

