Greek Intelligence Chief Resigns Over Spyware Scandal | Tech Talks & Innovation





Athens, Greece (AP) The head of Greece’s intelligence service and general secretary of the office of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has resigned amid a scandal targeting opposition leaders and journalists with spyware.

Director of National Intelligence Panagiotis Contreon and General Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office Grigoris Dimitriadis submitted their resignations on Friday, according to the prime minister’s office. both were adopted.

The prime minister’s office said Mr Contreon had resigned after a legal oversight procedure found improper conduct, but did not say which procedures had gone wrong or who was subject to legal oversight. not elaborated. Under Greek law, the public prosecutor must approve any surveillance. The National Intelligence Service (EYP) reports to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The prime minister’s office did not give a reason for Dimitriadis’ resignation. Government officials said it was related to the toxic climate that had developed around him. It doesn’t matter. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the reasons for his resignation have not been announced.

Last week, Greek socialist opposition PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis filed a complaint with the country’s Supreme Court prosecutor for attempting to install Predator spyware on his mobile phone.

After my resignation on Friday, I never expected the Greek government to put me under surveillance and engage in its darkest practices.

He also called on Congress to set up a commission of inquiry to investigate potential political liability for the attempted tapping of his cell phone. Government spokesman Yannis Oikonomou said the government would respond positively if such requests were formally submitted.

In a statement Friday evening, Oikonomou said that Andrew Lakis had been brought to the prime minister’s attention and that the center-right government should give him a full account of the legal oversight immediately after prosecutorial approval. He said he was. But Androulakis chose not to respond, he said.

Oikonomou did not say when Mitsotakis became aware of the opposition leader’s legal scrutiny, but a government official who spoke on condition of anonymity said it was on Thursday.

Androulakis, who is also a member of the European Parliament, said he became aware of Predator’s wiretapping attempts after being notified by the European Parliament’s Cyber ​​Security Service just days before he filed his complaint on July 26.

It is not a personal matter to reveal who is behind such bad deeds and for whom they are acting. That’s my democratic duty, Androulakis said at the time.

Greek financial journalist Thanasis Koukakis said in April that he was notified by digital rights group Citizen Lab that his phone was subject to surveillance by Predator software from July to September 2021. rice field. The Committee to Protect Journalists called for a prompt and thorough investigation. … (to) identify who coordinated the oversight and hold them accountable.

