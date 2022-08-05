Amazon buys iRobot for $1.7 billion – TechCrunch





Amazon this morning announced plans to acquire iRobot in an all-cash transaction worth $1.7 billion. Best known for pioneering robotic vacuum cleaners, the home robotics company was founded in his 1990 by MIT Artificial Intelligence Laboratory members Colin Angle, Rodney Brooks, and Helen Greiner. Twelve years after his inception, the company introduced Roomba. The Roomba has become synonymous with the category, as of 2020 he has sold over 30 million units.

Brooks and Greiner have founded and led several other companies, and Angle remains on board as CEO, a position he will retain following the acquisition.

Since starting iRobot, our team has been on a mission to create innovative and practical products that led to inventions such as Roomba and iRobot OS. Amazon shares our passion for building thoughtful innovations that enable people to do more in their homes, and our team will do more than this to continue our mission. I can’t think of a place.I’m very excited to be part of Amazon and to build together for our customers in the years to come.

Amazon has also been active in the robotics space for 10 years after acquiring Kiva Systems, but the Amazon Robotics division is focused solely on the warehousing/fulfillment role. Most recently, the company took a small step into the home with the launch of Astro, a hilarious bot that lacks Roomba’s single focus.

“We know that saving time is important, that household chores require precious time, and that our customers can spend more time doing what they love,” he said. Amazon Devices SVP Dave Limp said in a release. “Over the years, the iRobot team has developed incredibly practical solutions that allow customers to clean anywhere, anytime, or automatically empty their collection bins while avoiding common obstacles in the home. We have proven our ability to use creative products to reinvent the way people clean.Customers love our iRobot products and we are working with the iRobot team to make their lives easier and more enjoyable. I’m excited to invent a way to do that.”

Amazon and iRobot have developed an increasingly close partnership over the past few years, with Roomba adopting Alexa functionality and using AWS servers. Angle also talks a lot about Roombas, and home robots in general, as a kind of connective tissue in the smart home. The home of the future is a robot, he said in his TechCrunch interview. And vacuum cleaners and other gadgets are the hands, eyes and accessories of domestic robots. Ultimately, this futuristic smart his home will not be controlled by a mobile phone. With 200 devices, you can’t just pull out your phone and turn it on. We need homes that program themselves.

But while the company struggled to recapture the Roomba’s success, it didn’t stop trying. We’ve experimented with several different home robot services, from cleaning gutters and pools to mopping floors and mowing lawns. The latter arrived in the form of Terra, which had been put on indefinite hold during the pandemic, the news was announced in April 2020 when the company made up about 5% of its global workforce at 70. The news came along with the news that it had laid off an employee.

On Twitter Spaces last month, Angle told me about finally launching Terra: Interpret it however you like. “There’s no doubt Amazon’s vast resources behind it will accelerate the company’s ability to launch systems other than Roomba,” he said. The company was founded on such experiments, making everything from baby dolls to military machines before hitting gold with the Roomba.

The company spun off its military contracting division in 2016 and Endeavor was acquired by FLIR Systems in early 2019. A year before him, iRobot spun out telepresence his robotics startup Ava. iRobot has also made acquisitions of its own, acquiring his connected air purification company Aeris late last year to diversify its presence in the home.

The acquisition is subject to standard regulatory scrutiny. Companies, among other things, must convince regulators that they maintain adequate privacy protections. Amazon’s acquisition of Ring has set advocacy groups on all sorts of alarms, and the company’s ownership of the world’s most popular home robot will almost certainly raise eyebrows. Recent versions of Roomba incorporate advanced sensors to create a 3D map of the user’s home.

The deal ranks among the biggest on Amazon during a particularly active time for the retail giant. This follows the recent big deal between OneMedical and MGM. The acquisition, if completed, could be a game changer for home robotics. Names like Anki, Jibo, and Kuri never reached mainstream consumers. With Amazon’s acquisition of iRobot, it must be hoping that what was successful with industrial robots can now be done at home.

Ten years after the Kiva acquisition, Amazon Robotics is almost universally recognized as the warehousing and fulfillment robotics sector amid the boom caused by the pandemic. Now that the company has purchased his iRobot, will he be able to do the same at home?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/08/05/amazon-is-buying-irobot-for-1-7b/

