iPhone 14 Pro vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro: Which Flagship Smartphone Wins?





The iPhone 14 Pro vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro showdown isn’t happening for a few more months, but we’re already looking forward to it. Apple and Google usually make the best cameras you can buy So comparing these flagship products is often intense. (Watch the Google Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max showdown to see how current phones stack up.)

Neither phone has been officially announced, but enough details have leaked to give us an idea of ​​how this smartphone battle will shape up. Make any necessary hardware changes. A revamped display, camera and chipset could make Apple’s phone more expensive than the iPhone 13 Pro it replaces.

In contrast, the Pro version of the Google Pixel 7 Pro should look very similar to the Pixel 6 Pro. The new chipset is the only major change Google has confirmed so far. However, the Pixel 6 Pro is already a great price for a top-of-the-line phone, and a few refinements could help it match them on key features while still keeping the competition looking overpriced.

Read on for our thoughts on how the iPhone 14 Pro vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro comparison is likely to change, and how both phones shape up based on current rumors. (For a more general showdown, see iPhone 14 versus Google Pixel 7.)

iPhone 14 Pro vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro: Possible release date and price

Apple hasn’t said anything about the iPhone 14 yet, but we’re pretty happy with the rumor that the iPhone 14 has a September release date. That was the month Apple announced the iPhone 13 last year, along with several other previous-generation Apple phones.

Google has already promised a fall debut for the Pixel 7, but nothing more concrete than that. Given that he launched the Pixel 6 series in early October last year, it’s expected to mark the calendar around a similar time this year.

The iPhone 13 Pro is already at a $100/£100 disadvantage to the Pixel 6 Pro, and we expect to see a similar gap between the iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro. There are rumors of a $100 price hike on both models, so the difference could be even greater.

iPhone 14 Pro vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro: Design

Neither the iPhone 14 Pro nor the Google Pixel 7 Pro should look too different from their predecessors, but they still look quite different from each other.

Another flat-sided handset is expected with the camera triangularly placed on the back of the iPhone 14 Pro and comes in several matte textured colors to choose from. One new element to see if the sensor’s display cutout replaces the famous iPhone notch. You will have to draw a line with

(Image credit: Front Page Tech / Ian Zelbo)

Google gave the Pixel 6 a completely different design than previous Pixels, but rather than shake things up again, the Pixel 7 repeats the look of its predecessor. There’s a subtle change to the rear camera bar to make it stand out from the rest, and Google may offer a new color or two to help differentiate the new model. is very similar to the Pixel 6 series.

(Image credit: Google) iPhone 14 Pro vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro: Display

Like the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max should offer 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays respectively. Both of these should still use ProMotion 120Hz displays, but with rumors of a lower minimum refresh rate and a new always-on display feature as a result.

The Pixel 7 Pro should also feature a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, just like the Pixel 6 Pro did before. there is. This makes the display easier to use in bright sunlight.

iPhone 14 Pro vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro: Camera

Both the iPhone 13 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro are ranked number one and number two in our guide to the best camera phones, and history suggests that if we had the chance to test both devices, we’d be better off with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7. It suggests the Pro will replace them.

(Image credit: Sota)

The basic layout of the iPhone 14 Pro’s main, ultra-wide, telephoto, and selfie cameras (and the LiDAR sensor on the back) appears to be unchanged from the iPhone 13 Pro, according to rumors we’ve heard. The big upgrade this year is believed to be the addition of a 48MP sensor for the main camera, allowing for brighter or more detailed shots (similar to the iPhone 13 Pro’s larger camera array).

(Image credit: Google)

We don’t expect any changes to the front or back of the Pixel 7 Pro’s camera, which isn’t surprising given that Google changed a lot in the last year. We may see new software side upgrades and other small improvements to existing cameras.

iPhone 14 Pro vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro: Performance

Apple could maintain a sizeable smartphone performance lead over the Pixel 7 Pro and other Android phones powered by the new A16 Bionic chip. Along with that power bump, the new iPhones are said to feature faster LPDDR5 RAM, so it’s going to be tough for the Pixel to keep up.

(Image credit: Google)

However, the Pixel 7 Pro’s chip will be interesting for its own reasons. After introducing the original Google Tensor in his Pixel 6 last year, Google has already said that it will put the second generation of his Tensor chips in its new flagship Pixel.

Like the first, Tensor 2 focuses more on AI and machine learning applications than raw power. This should mean a lot of smaller enhancements for Pixel users rather than simple performance boosts like those offered by Apple.

iPhone 14 Pro vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro: Battery and Charging

According to the leaked battery capacity of the iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 14 Pro will use a slightly larger battery than the iPhone 13 Pro, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max will use a slightly smaller battery. We don’t know if this has a significant impact on battery life on either device, as it depends on the power consumption of other components. It may mean that

There are no rumors or specific claims from Google regarding the Pixel 7 Pro’s battery size or lifespan. Instead of making more specific claims, let’s assume the Pixel 7 Pro uses a 5,000 mAh battery just like the Pixel 6 Pro.The disappointing battery life is one of the worst parts of the Pixel 6 Pro experience So I hope it lasts a little longer on a charge than the 6 Pro.

There are few rumors about changes to iPhone or Pixel charging. As it stands, the iPhone 14 Pro gets 20W wired and 15W wireless MagSafe charging, and the Pixel 7 Pro gets 23W wired and wireless charging. None of these speeds are particularly impressive, but they should provide plenty of extra juice if you need to use them in an emergency during the day. 30W charging was expected.

iPhone 14 Pro vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro: Software

Here comes the biggest difference between these two phones. Apple introduces the latest version of iOS alongside iPhones that year. This time it will be iOS 16. The public beta of iOS 16 is already out and we are enjoying new features such as customizable lock screen, editing, and editing. Remove options like iMessage text, haptic keyboard feedback, and more.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Google will also debut its latest flagship phone with the latest version of Android. So this year it will be Android 13. That software update is currently in the final stages of beta testing. The list of upgrades includes new customization options for the OS’s Material You design, a new Now Playing widget for the lock screen, editable copy/paste text, and more detail in the app to keep data private if desired. permissions.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide) iPhone 14 Pro vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro: Outlook

Neither the iPhone 14 Pro nor the Pixel 7 Pro look like much of a departure from their predecessors, but that doesn’t mean you won’t get two impressive flagship phones. There’s no doubt that the battle against the Google Pixel 7 Pro will be the best camera phone of 2022.

The upgrades claimed for the iPhone 14 Pro are more interesting overall. The removal of the notch, new 48MP main camera and always-on display make the phone a big upgrade even if it doesn’t look too different from the previous generation. is already on the Pixel 6 Pro and will definitely carry over to the Pixel 7 Pro. Plus, the rumored iPhone price hike will make it harder for budget buyers to justify the purchase.

The Pixel 7 Pro has its own set of updates that seem narrow at the moment: Google could introduce some fun software updates we’ll only know about on launch day. Failing that, the Pixel 7 Pro should be a capable but unexciting update to the Pixel 6 Pro. However, if you prioritize performance per dollar, the Pixel 7 Pro looks unbeatable for what you pay.

We’ll know more as we approach the fall launch dates for both phones.

