



SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Developments at the 362nd Training Squadron are transforming the way airmen learn while fostering a superior environment through virtual reality.

362nd hosted an Innovation Expo on Thursday, July 28, 2022 to showcase new ways to optimize the learning environment for students. For expositions and squadrons that provide high-quality technical and military training to heavy and tactical crew chiefs for all types of Air Force aircraft, it brings together innovators to teach them the basics of problem-solving and the appropriateness of airmen. It would have been ideal to discuss the barriers to ensure they were equipped and ready for the mission.

Master sergeant. Matthew Reihle, 362nd’s Lead Curriculum Development Writer, explained the process after a student begins the foundation course. He said that upon receiving his VR headset order, each student will receive a tablet and a VR headset to utilize the software. In addition, we will return the equipment at the end of the course.

Riehle said they are close to procuring the equipment to fully undertake these advances across the course.

“So in the next six months, I think every student will have a VR headset bag hanging from a book bag,” he said. “So you’ll be able to more effectively answer the question, ‘What’s going on here?’ And so on.”

The Squadron has used variations of this technique in the classroom, but no student has completed a full course using these advances. While waiting for the VR headset, Sentai is also planning power and network connectivity upgrades, allowing the tablet to be used as a government computer.

technology. Sergeant Heavy Crew His Chief Curriculum Development Writer for his course, Kyle Ingram, says students are a little hesitant about using VR, but the benefits of this software and technology.

“All of these same lessons can be done at your desk, computer, or laptop at home,” Ingram said. It’s just a matter of recording the

The technology will also help students familiarize themselves with the virtual aircraft before touching it in person, he said.

“They can see the aircraft and identify the parts of the aircraft,” Ingram said. “Before they go to see the actual aircraft, they see what the components look like and know where they are now.

Training the world’s best airmen is a process, and that process takes place here on technical training that evolves through innovation. Innovation Expo is a process that ensures professionals connect and work as one team. is part of

“This innovation for the Air Force is great, and I agree 100 percent with everything[Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Q.]Brown said,” Ingram said. “We have all been operating in our units for so long that we don’t know how to network and reach out to each other to solve problems. I wanted to make sure it was an invitation to everyone in the Air Force, so that we can all help overcome these barriers together.”

