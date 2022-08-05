Google’s ‘quantum supremacy’ will be usurped by researchers using regular supercomputers – TechCrunch





Back in 2019, Google proudly announced that it had achieved what quantum computing researchers had been asking for for years. However, this demonstration of “quantum supremacy” has been challenged by researchers who claim to have surpassed Google on a relatively ordinary supercomputer.

It’s clear that the painstaking groundbreaking research that led to the announcement of quantum supremacy in 2019 is still very important. It’s still nobody’s game.

You can read the full story on how Google turned quantum from theory to reality in the original article, but here’s a very short version. Quantum computers like Sycamore are still no better than classical computers, except for his one task of simulating quantum computers.

It sounds like a cop, but the point of quantum supremacy is to find even one very specific and odd task that can be performed better than the fastest supercomputers, and to test the feasibility of a method. It is to get a door quantum leg to expand its library of tasks. Perhaps in the end all tasks will be quantum fast, but Google’s objective in 2019 was just one, and it laid out in great detail how and why.

Now, a team from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, led by Pan Zhang, has published a paper describing a new method for simulating a quantum computer—specifically, the specific noise patterns it outputs. Calculations to do so in 2019.

I am neither an expert in quantum computing nor a professor of statistical physics myself, so I can only provide a general idea of ​​Zhang et al.’s method. Already used. They pose the problem as a large 3D network of tensors where the sycamore 53 qubits are represented by a grid of nodes, extruded 20 times to represent the 20 cycles traversed by the sycamore gate in the simulated process. rice field. Mathematical relationships between these tensors (a unique set of correlated vectors) were then computed using a cluster of 512 GPUs.

Google’s original paper estimated that it would take about 10,000 years to run a simulation of this scale on the most powerful supercomputer available at the time (Summit at Oak Ridge National Laboratory). was their estimate of doing 25 in 54 qubits. Cycle; 53 qubits to do 20 is fairly uncomplicated, but still takes years by their estimates.

Zhang’s group claims to have done it in 15 hours. And if you have access to a decent supercomputer like Summit, it could finish a few seconds faster than Sycamore. Their paper will be published in the journal Physical Review Letters. You can read it here (PDF).

These results have not yet been fully scrutinized and replicated by those knowledgeable about such things, but there is no reason to think that it is any error or hoax. While is constantly being improved, quantum computers are so difficult to build and program that they even acknowledged that the baton may be passed several times before supremacy is firmly established. Others in the quantum world were skeptical of their claims in the first place, but there are also direct competitors.)

Google provided the following comment in acknowledgment of the march of progress here.

A 2019 paper said that traditional algorithms would be improved (in fact, Google invented a method used for random circuit simulation in 2017, and improved computational cost and fidelity in 2018 and 2019). ) — but the important point is that quantum. Technology improves exponentially faster. Therefore, despite significant improvements over the past few years, we do not believe that this classical approach will be able to catch up to quantum circuits beyond 2022.

As Dominic Hangreiter, a quantum scientist at the University of Maryland, told Science, this is by no means an insult to Google or a generic quantum knockout punch.

Google may fight back with new claims of its own that haven’t stopped. But the fact that it’s even competitive is good news for everyone involved. This is an exciting area of ​​computing, and like the work of Google and Zhang, it continues to raise the bar for everyone.

