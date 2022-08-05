Antitrust Bill Targeting Big Tech Expires





WASHINGTON — Critics of the nation’s biggest tech companies branded the past months a hot summer of antitrust as they hoped Congress would vote on new regulations for Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook. .

Instead, the chances of a bill being passed before Labor Day are gone. The Senate is expected to take up one last major issue before recess in August, when it will debate and vote on the Democratic Party’s massive climate, tax and health care package.

The inability to secure the vote is a setback for politicians, activists and regulators who believe that Big Tech dominates commerce, communications and culture too much. After Labor Day, Washington will focus more attention on midterm elections than on major legislation. And if Republicans regain a majority in Congress, regulation is much less likely to be picked up.

One of the Senators actually said to me, And I told them And one moment your time will come.

Proponents of Mr. Klobuchar’s bill, called America’s Online Innovation and Choice Act, argue that a nationwide update to antitrust laws would keep big tech companies in check so small businesses can thrive. The bill would prohibit companies from prioritizing their own services over those of their competitors. So, for example, Amazon couldn’t put his Amazon Basics battery ahead of the one made by Duracell. Google may need to show its own restaurant reviews in comparable search results to sites like his Yelp.

Read more on Facebook and Meta

In May, supporters of the bill cheered when Democratic Majority Leader Sen. Approved by the committee, Klobuchar and Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, a major Republican co-sponsor, said they have the votes for the bill to succeed if the Senate votes outright.

Tech companies have poured tens of millions of dollars into lobbying against the bill. aired an ad. The chief executives of Google, Apple and Amazon have personally lobbied against the bill.

The industry also said the bill could be interpreted as limiting how much these companies can moderate content, including hateful posts, so that there are unintended consequences to online speech. Supporters of the bill say their concerns are unfounded, but in June four Democratic senators called for the bill to be amended to avoid being misunderstood. .

Supporters of the bill continue to pressure Schumer to put him on the ballot, highlighting the work Schumer’s children have done for big tech companies.

They argued lawmakers must vote on the bill. But at a fundraiser last month, Schumer said he didn’t believe the bill to overcome the filibuster had 60 votes. And he said he wasn’t going to floor it until he had a better sense that it could pass.Schumer’s comments were first reported by Bloomberg.

All I can say is that Klobuchar was very disappointed when she was led to believe that the issue would be brought up at this time. Grassley said in an interview.

Other Senate priorities, such as a climate, energy and tax package brokered between West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin III and Mr. Schumer, have also put antitrust issues aside. . Delays in work on the Veterans Health Care Act, drastic gun control measures, and chip manufacturing bills dominated the legislative calendar before the sudden settlement proposal on that bill.

Some of the bill’s co-sponsors said the bill is a low priority as they prepare to leave the Capitol later this month. Hawaii Democratic Senator Mazzy Hirono said the focus was on bills that were being debated before the August recess.

Klobuchar said he spoke with Schumer and discussed bringing the bill to a vote in the fall.

I think he’s committed to working on this and getting this done,” she said.

A spokesman for Schumer said in a statement that the majority leader is working with Senator Klobuchar and other supporters to get the votes they need and plans to bring them to the ballot.

Sarah Miller, executive director of the liberal American Economic Liberties Project, said if efforts to pass new antitrust laws in Washington fail, Metas founded a virtual reality company last month and state lawmakers will It has become more important in suppressing Tech.

Luckily, there is only one sheriff in town, she said, but I think Congress’ ability to directly promote fairness and competition in the digital marketplace will continue to be an important project.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/05/business/antitrust-bill-klobuchar.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos