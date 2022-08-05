What is Innovation Debt?





Innovation debt and technical debt arise from not evaluating and improving the capabilities of systems and platforms. In recent years, governments have focused on solving technical debt. Governments at all levels are investing to remove technology risk. But more often than not, these investments are made with a terrifying vision of the same things in the same way. If governments simply upgrade in a similar fashion, they miss opportunities to improve new services for their customers (elected officials, citizens, residents, voters, and employees). Something like that creates an innovation vacuum, and even denies the ability to pursue system upgrades and have conversations to achieve innovation at the same time.

There are several reasons why innovation debt must be settled.

The changing value proposition of IT: IT has historically been seen as a necessary service or a necessary evil in some organizations. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed this perspective, demonstrating to each organization the strength, flexibility and resilience of IT. IT plays a role in agile service delivery and enablement in a new and dynamic era. CIOs cannot step back from this new position. we need to take advantage of it. We are now considered innovators and need to keep moving forward.

Unlocking the value of subscription-model services (including As-a-Service): The market for many IT products has turned to subscription-based services (which leverage the as-a-Service model wherever possible). (It also fits well with the government’s tendency to The impetus for this change dates back to the 2008 recession. The supplier lost revenue as the organization reduced maintenance costs to remain solvent. A subscription-based model was developed to allow vendors to have a consistent annual revenue stream. A service-based model poses risks to governments as they will lose the ability to cut costs when needed if they do not reduce or eliminate services. However, there is a ray of hope. A subscription service is an evergreen platform where maintenance costs and technical debt are removed. Subscription services also encourage innovation as they upgrade new product features that can bring new value to your business operations.

Rapidly changing technology: For platforms that are not consumed as a service or subscription, IT faces another dilemma: rapidly changing technology. Over the last few years, technology vendors have brought innovation to market at an unprecedented rate. Not examining and evaluating these new offerings undermines IT’s value proposition and the innovation it brings. New market forces will drive innovation debt faster than ever before. Not only will the cost of future upgrades increase, but the volume of changes will be enormous if no measures are taken. Large, major implementations are always harder than bite-sized chunks.

How do you measure innovation debt? There are two ways to measure innovation debt. First, you need to understand your technology stack’s risk portfolio. Oakland County, Michigan leverages Tech Debt Check, a technical debt measurement application. This tool asks about the age of the application. An application, technology, or service is considered to have a high innovation debt if the application is more than seven years old. Master planning efforts could be sized to address this concern.

The second method involves an organizational approach to adopting a service-as-a-service or subscription service model. Implementing an as-a-service model is wasteful without innovation and a commitment to continuous improvement. Oakland County has ongoing improvement projects for Office 365, GIS, and the Okta platform (to name a few), and will follow the same plan for Workday. It is the future of the IT business model.

Opportunity Cost of Innovation Debt Innovation debt can have a significant impact on an IT reputation. Failure to address innovation debt poses a real impediment to organizational progress. Moreover, CIOs will be unable to meet the needs of citizens in the way citizens have come to expect the private sector. Governments are starting to have the same standards as businesses when it comes to citizen engagement (and remember our business his partners have the same expectations).

Consider the following opportunity cost factors:

Transform and automate business processes: Transforming business processes is essential for cost efficiencies. Leveraging technology to automate non-value added tasks is critical to saving money and improving the citizen experience. Innovation debt makes it difficult, if not impossible, to transform business processes.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning: These new technologies are being incorporated into solutions on a daily basis. The problem is that the applications and services are not maintained, so the government does not use them. These technologies are becoming easier to use and may not require the unique skill sets previously required to get them going.

Security Improvements and Responses: Security threats are becoming more complex every day. The ability to react and respond is essential. Recent incidents have shown that new technologies are easier to protect and repair than legacy systems. Innovation debt contributes to the inability to effectively respond to security events.

Information-Driven Architecture: Information, which is nothing more than meaningful data, is why systems exist. The design of modern systems focuses on information-based design. This design principle encourages the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, improved security, transparency of public data, and enterprise conversational technology. Not removing the innovation debt increases costs when it comes to information-driven architectures.

EJ Widun is Chief Technology Officer for Oakland County, Michigan.

