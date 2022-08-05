Google TV, Android TV replacement, may get free live TV channels





Wouldn’t it be nice to get free streaming TV channels without downloading apps or signing up for new services? If you’re a Google TV user, 9to5Google will decompile the latest version of their software and The company reports that its TV streaming platform, officially Android TV, contains text suggesting 50 live TV channels.

The rumored new feature is apparently called Google TV Channels, based on text found in the launcher app. The software also has images suggesting channels included in the new service — the usual line-up of internet streaming free channels such as ABC News Live, NBC News Now, and USA Today. There are also many background noise channels such as Divorce Court, American Classics and Deal or no Deal. There’s also a Hallmark movie channel where you can enjoy things like a big-city lawyer who falls in love with a sturdy baker and then falls in love with simple things. And you’ll get a Reelz channel where you can watch my actor friend play a soft-spoken cop.

Many of these channels are readily available on other free or inexpensive streaming TV services such as Pluto TV, Philo and Sling TV. However, while these services require a signup, Google has taken the approach some TV makers such as LG and Samsung have taken with their smart TVs, allowing buyers to simply click the remote control a few times. You can see anything by yourself. Google’s 50 channels sound slimmer than LG’s 175+ and Samsung TV Plus’ 200+, but you don’t have to buy a whole new TV or download an app to take advantage of it. I guess.

